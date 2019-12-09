As I sat, still basking in the glow of post-Thanksgiving leftovers, something snuck up on and shocked me right out of my turkey haze.
December.
Normally, its arrival is marked by one of many cute winter/Christmas art projects sent home from school. But one of the unforeseen results of the kids no longer being in kindergarten is the real lack of said cute art projects.
All those tissue paper-stained glass cutouts and brightly painted clay creations have disappeared from their backpacks. Once you hit first grade, the crafty keepsake stream really starts to dry up — unless you find unfinished lunches or graded worksheets “artistic."
Now it appears that if I want any adorable holiday hand-crafted kiddie collectibles, I’m going to have to organize their construction myself.
This isn’t a hardship; I love crafts. My issue is I’m just not very crafty — something that I’m sure has plagued many a parent or guardian for years and years. But to my good fortune, I’m a non-crafty mother in the age of the internet.
All praise Pinterest.
Since I don’t even know what crafts I’m missing out on, the good people contributing to sites like Pinterest make it super simple. How simple? Well, all I have to do is type the words “holiday crafts for kids,” and I'm greeted with a smorgasbord of ideas.
See, holiday magic really does exist.
My first stop was something I remembered doing as a kid — salt dough ornaments. Making them defied my expectations. They were easy, inexpensive and entertaining. The kids can help every step of the way.
To make them you'll need 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup of salt and 1/2 cup of warm water. You just mix everything together in a bowl until sticky, roll the dough out like you're making cookies (about 1/4-inch thick) and cut out shapes using your favorite cookie cutters. Don't forget to poke a hole — a straw works great — before baking so you can hang a ribbon through the ornament to hang on the tree. Then you bake them at 200 degrees for four hours. Once they're cool, let the kids go wild decorating them with paint or markers. And voila! You have yourself something to hang on the tree for years to come.
The next project was another winter favorite — gingerbread houses. Now, there are those out there who are blessed with talent and time to actually make their gingerbread from scratch. However, for those of us who lack talent, time and energy to do this, there is a fix — and it's called pre-made gingerbread houses. The only thing you have to do is assemble and decorate. You don’t even have to leave the house to get them because several stores have them available for delivery right to your front door.
Our final festive activity on the agenda this season is baking. Declan and Mara are crazy for cookies and helping out in the kitchen. Usually I keep a close eye on things, but this year I’m going to put my inner baking boss on holiday leave and let the kids have a free-for-all. My hope is that the end product is — fingers crossed — edible. But mostly I want us all to have fun.
I’m hoping the memories we make creating crafts and baking cookies will be something they keep with them for many Christmases to come.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
