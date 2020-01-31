There's nothing worse than the panic you feel when you can't find your child.
I've heard this from lots of my parent friends, but it's something I'd never experienced until earlier this week.
And I'm glad I'm not alone. I had heard tales from my sister, my mom and even my grandma. Once I shared my story with friends, almost every mom and dad I know chimed in to tell their own story about a lost child.
It's gut-wrenching when your child is there one second and gone the next.
After dinner, we decided to make a quick run to Walmart for some craft supplies and a few other things. When we arrived, I put my 3-year-old son, Elliott, in the cart. Sam, who is 6, elected to walk. Everything was fine until we got to the giant $130 plush bears — I'm talking huge, taller than my 6-feet, 2-inch tall husband — and Elliott just had to get out of the cart and stand next to one.
For some reason, we didn't put him back in.
And it was fine. I'm never worried about them. Neither of my kids have ever been the type to wander away. Elliott has always been a Velcro kid, staying very close to us.
When we got to the grocery section, we stood in the giant center aisle for a minute to go over our shopping list. Sam stood next to me. Elliott was a few feet away, checking out a display of boxed doughnuts. I went back to my list.
Then my husband asked, "Where's Elliott?"
I looked. He was gone.
I don't know how much time had passed; it seemed like hardly any at all. We called his name and looked around, expecting him to pop around the corner of one of the food displays. But he didn't. He wasn't by the doughnuts. He wasn't hiding around the corner. He wasn't in any direction we could see.
We called louder. Still nothing. I grabbed Sam's hand, abandoned our cart and bee-lined it for the front of the store while my husband went the opposite direction. I called his name louder. Fear started rising up from the pit of my stomach. I felt sick.
Where could he have gone?
My brain went first to the most horrible possibilities. I imagined some person luring him off with a piece of candy. I feared they'd already gone out the door before we realized what happened and I would never see him again.
When I approached the front calling Elliott's name — fear clearly written all over my face — I made eye contact with a man near the self-checkout area. He raised his hand and said, "Is this your child?"
There was a terrified Elliott. Relief flooded through my entire body and I started shaking uncontrollably from the rush of adrenaline that was now wearing off.
I said, "Yes! Oh, thank God! I'm so sorry!"
The man was dressed exactly like Kevin. He was wearing black jeans, a black jacket and even had dark hair. Elliott must've just seen him and started following him away from us. I told the guy this, who smiled and said, "It's OK. I wondered why this kid was following me!"
It taught me a few lessons. I realized you can be the most vigilant parent out there and your child can still get the best of you and seemingly disappear into thin air. I also found out I wasn't alone. Knowing that other parents, who I love and respect, have gone through the same terrifying experience made me feel like less of a failure as a parent and protector.
When we got in the car, we had a conversation with the boys about what to do if they lose us in a store. We told them to never leave the store with anyone but us. We told them to find another mommy or daddy with kids, or someone in a uniform (like a police officer or a person with a name tag) and ask them for help. We told them if someone they don't know picks them up, to kick and scream that you don't know them.
It wasn't a fun conversation, but it was necessary. I don't want them to think the world is only full of bad people — because it's not. I truly believe there are more good than bad people out there. I've seen it time and time again. But I want them to be vigilant. (Not wanting to needlessly scare them, I kept it age-appropriate, too.)
And going forward, I will definitely be more vigilant. And Elliott will be cart-bound for the foreseeable future.
