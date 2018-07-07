Last year I wrote about my 2-year-old son, Beckett, saying he was “the most adorable, lovable, expressive, energetic tyrant.”
Well, I’m here to tell you that my lovable little tyrant is now a 3-year-old totalitarian. By definition, a totalitarian knows no limits to its authority and strives to control every aspect of public and private life wherever feasible.
Forget the “terrible twos.” As a parent, 3 is so much harder.
And I can’t be the only mom battling this. There have to be more of you out there. I mean, it has to be a widespread epidemic.
My 3-year-old controls every aspect of my house — and my life, for that matter. Every. Aspect.
First, let’s talk about clothes.
Getting dressed is an all-out battle. The thought of even having to remove the pajamas is upsetting for Beckett. Then the actual act of getting dressed might be worse. I picked the wrong superhero shirt, followed by the wrong color of blue pants and, inevitably, the wrong tennis shoes. I have literally chased my son around the living room in an attempt to get him presentable enough to leave the house. Then we go through the same battle at bedtime...
Next, restaurants.
I have sworn off public meals for the foreseeable future. The last few times we tried to dine out, Beckett refused to sit in his own chair. Instead, he crawled from lap to lap. He ran around the restaurant pretending to be Luke Skywalker with his lightsaber fighting the air. Additionally, he refused to eat and drink the meal he picked. He also insisted — very loudly — that he needed dad’s drink "because the ice was better.”
Finally, bed time. Or, as I like to call it, the bedtime parade.
There is a very particular order in which things must be done for the successful completion of bed time. This involves the brushing of teeth, the consumption of milk, the reading of books, the covering of the child and the turning off of the lights. If any of these involves even the slightest adjustment, the whole process is off and must begin again.
It doesn’t end there.
There's selecting whose car to take, having to open the door, insisting objects are his because he declares it so, refusing to potty train and almost any other activity in which a decision needs to be made or he needs to assert his independence.
And it’s really not their fault. It’s in their nature; built into their DNA. When a child turns 3, he or she immediately morphs into a sour patch kid — you know, “first they’re sour, then they’re sweet.”
And I really mean that. For all of the sour, he is still my sweetest, most loving, snuggly kiddo of the bunch.
