My kids were super excited when I told them a package had come in the mail for them. They gathered around while I opened it, excited to find out what was inside. However, their thrilled anticipation quickly dwindled to disgruntled groans when I pulled out their new Thanksgiving outfits I’d carefully styled from one of my favorite online boutiques.
The girls fingered the hems of their new dresses with mild enthusiasm, but the boys threw outright temper tantrums over their bow ties and suspenders, and accused me of not understanding them at all.
I handled it all with patience and gentle reminders that I’m the mom, so what I say goes. Not because I’m some saintly super mom, but because I knew what to expect the second I’d clicked the "Confirm Purchase" button on my computer weeks before.
Every holiday, I take the time to carefully choose classy, coordinating outfits for my five kiddos. Often, I even include my husband and myself in the special occasion purchases. I browse countless websites in search of the perfect outfit to represent the upcoming celebration. I double check dress shoes sizes. I make sure the girls have elegant hair pieces and the boys are dapper from head to toe. I make my list and I check it twice.
And then I brace myself for the impending battle of wills.
Little do my children realize that I’m the most stubborn of us all. Not because I want the perfect Instagram family shot or because I want to impress extended family who barely notice what we’re wearing — let alone that everything is coordinating. No, I do it because dressing up is a dying skill, and I am determined to equip my kiddos with the tools they need for adulthood.
In their every day life, there are not many opportunities for them to dress up. All five of them prefer sweatpants and baggy sweatshirts over jeans or dress pants (or anything else). Sometimes I catch glimpses of them in the rear view mirror on the way to school and flinch in surprise. How did I not catch their homeless chic look before we left the house?!
I make them dress up for church every Sunday. But let’s be honest, their effort is minimal. And they still complain!
Listen, I love a good pair of yoga pants and an over-sized sweatshirt as much as the next person. Plus, I work from home and rarely have to come face to face with real-life humans. I get the comfy life more than anybody. But I also know how to dress for any occasion thanks to a lifetime of practice. I have a closet stocked with comfortable clothes for sure, but it also comes ready with enough formal fare to ensure I know how to look nice when I need to.
That’s what I want for them. I’m willing to let them get away with their love of elastic waste bands and over-sized T-shirts for most of their life. All I’m asking for is holidays.
And hey, if it makes a great Instagram picture, then that’s a bonus! I mean, we’re already dressed up anyway. We might as well throw in a family photo session — another one of their favorite activities — while we’re at it.
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
