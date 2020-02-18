I tell my kids I love them all the time. It’s my thing.
Like most moms, I want them to know — more than anything — how much they are loved. I want it to shape their identity and build their self-worth. My prayer is that they leave my house and walk out into the world being strong, confident and grounded.
But there is something I say even more often than "I love you." This word is also helping to shape and mold them — and it’s a word I’m afraid their entire childhoods are going to be based upon.
That word is no.
It’s not that I’m this terribly mean mom who hates fun, making memories and Starbucks. It’s just that with five children, there are a lot of opportunities to lay down hard nos. I’m pretty sure my entire day — every day — is based on the building blocks of no. Seriously, these children can’t stop asking me for everything they see. Whether in a store or at home (thanks, Internet), I’m a broken record.
"No, you can’t have $50 of slime supplies just because you’re bored." "No, you can’t have cookies for breakfast, lunch and supper." "No, you can’t have a mental health day just because you’re spelling list is hard! You’re only in third grade. Talk to me again in middle school."
Every day after school, my 9-year-old asks for a specialty drink from Scooters. My almost 11-year-old is campaigning hard for an iPhone 11 for her upcoming birthday. My 12-year-old thinks she needs multiple sleepovers every single weekend. The 3-year-old would eat a 20-pack of applesauce a day if I didn’t intervene. And my usually laid-back 7-year-old routinely melts down every time I say "no" to more Robux and/or V-bucks. As if anyone needs $100 in money that goes into in-app game purchases.
At any given time on any given day, you can hear me bellowing a resounding NO in the general direction of my children. I’m like a Meghan Trainor song: “My name is No. My sign is no. My number is no...you need to let it go.”
I want them to have a memorable childhood — of course I do — but I’m not a genie. I can’t fulfill every whim or demand — nor do I want to. If their constant requests tell me anything, it’s that these kiddos need boundaries.
And I’m here to deliver.
Practically speaking, I try my best to avoid taking them to Target or Costco. Their greedy little eyes light up at all the shiny things and they can’t help but reach for everything we pass. Not only that, their requests come with compelling arguments and desperate promises to “pay me back.” As if I’m not the one funding their bank accounts through chores I could do myself.
Every once in a while, I give in. It’s fun to treat ourselves with an occasional specialty blended iced coffee packed with sugar, chocolate and whipped cream or splurge on something extra and totally unnecessary from Target. But giving them a life of indulgence is only setting them up to be spoiled and entitled.
So, I stand strong in all the nos — even when it feels like it’s the only thing I say. And I pray over these children. I pray that one day, maybe one day soon, they’ll learn how to budget.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
