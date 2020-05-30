Lately, I’ve found myself with more time around the house.
I’m not working at the office. I’m not going to concerts. I’m not seeing friends or family, except on the occasional FaceTime call or drive-by visit.
So I’m doing all the house projects that I never got to before. I fixed the dishwasher. I hung some siding. I cleaned the garage.
And, naturally, I’ve been doing stuff for myself, too. While my wife, Ashlee, worked on our gardens and did some crafting, I’ve played Dungeons & Dragons, done some writing, dabbled in woodworking and spent tons of time on our deck, basking in the sun and enjoying some adult beverages.
I’ve also been playing more video games than I have in a long time.
Video games have been part of my life for as long as I can remember. We had an Atari when I was very little, purchased before I formed my first memories, and we got a Nintendo shortly thereafter. We sometimes fought over who could play, and I spent a lot of time watching my older siblings work through Super Mario Bros. and Metroid.
Later, we fought over getting a Super Nintendo, and to quell the sibling arguments, my dad just went out and bought one. (He also insisted on playing it first, and his one and only foray into Super Mario World was quite comical to us all.)
Games have been plentiful in my life, but the thing I always wanted was an arcade. I loved going to Family Fun Center, Johnny Sortino’s Pizza or the movie theater (or anywhere with a few arcade games) to play The Simpsons, X-Men, Turtles in Time or, really, anything I could plunk a few quarters into.
During some grade school project, we got to write down something we would wish for. I’ll never forget writing something like, “A Ninja Turtles arcade game and a quarter machine.”
But getting my own arcade cabinet would be a different task than securing a Nintendo 64. They tend to run in the hundreds to thousands of dollars. You need space for the machines, which are roughly 7 feet tall. I had other uses for my money and space.
A few years ago, I heard of home-built arcade machines that can run hundreds of games. That piqued my interest, but I never thought it was doable myself until I noticed a couple of friends building their own.
I had the tools. I got some plans. I just needed time.
Now I have lots. So over a few weekends, I cut plywood. I nailed. I glued. I programmed. I wired. I asked lots of questions of my friend and my brother, both of whom had already constructed their own machines.
Now I have a fully functioning two-player arcade. It has all the games I ever wanted and then some.
I played it for about five minutes before my kids took it over. Sam, 6, and Elliott, 3, asked to play Turtles in Time. They had a blast, though they were a little upset when I told them it was time to turn off the games and go to bed.
It turns out the boys love video games as much as dad. It’s hard to get them away from the machine, but that’s fine by me. It’s been amazing to share the experience with them, spinning through old favorites like Pac-Man, Galaxian, Donkey Kong, Bubble Bobble and Dragon’s Lair.
I’m glad we have the arcade, especially right now when we’re not leaving the house much at all.
The kids also have a playground and a basketball hoop and toys and books and, yes, an arcade with virtually unlimited games. It’s been nice to turn the house into the most fun place on earth, and I’m happy to provide it for them.
And with stuff like that around the house, why would you ever want to leave?
