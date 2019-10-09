When my husband and kids took our geriatric dog on a walk recently, I found myself alone in an empty house. With dishes to do, I decided to blast Lizzo and get to work. I moved, twerked, lip-synced and used my sponger as a microphone.
I was in my zone.
When they got back earlier than expected, I was met with a “Ew, mom. Why are you all sweaty?” from my children.
“I worked out," I told them.
At 35 years-old, I have dimples and cellulite on my thighs, an empty “kangaroo pouch” adorned with “tiger stripes,” a few wrinkles and acne. What a fun age! However, I’m more confident in my appearance now than I was in my youth.
I attribute that to age — I'm more mature and don't care about what other people think — and to our current role models who are promoting body inclusivity like never before.
There's Lizzo, who I love. Thank you for reminding me that I got juice and it’s all good. Rihanna has a clothing line called Fenty and models her designs on curvy mannequins. I look at them and see my figure! Nebraska native and plus-size model, Ashley Graham, is unapologetically killing it. Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant created the show "Shrill," where the protagonist is fighting every curvy woman stereotype — and her outfits are to die for.
These role models were not available when I was in high school, afraid to eat too much at lunch for fear of looking "big." I was so wrapped up in my body image that I wore JEANS throughout the summer. Hot, non-breathable denim to cover up my legs.
Now? I wear shorts and summer dresses every day in the summer. And I look good. I feel good. I noticed other women were no longer hiding their bodies at the pool, and neither did I.
At any given moment I teeter from a size 11 to 14, and I’m not going to stress out about it. My workout routine is for mental clarity and to feel stronger. I finally believe my husband when he tells me I’m beautiful.
Don’t get me wrong...I would love to look like Rachel Green — all petite and trim. But that’s not me. It’s not even in my personality to be petite. What I love about this time period for women is that we have finally accepted that we are built uniquely — and that’s beautiful.
We still have a long way to go for total body inclusivity, but I’m happy my daughter can see her mother wear weather-appropriate clothing versus shamefully covering up my arms, legs and butt.
***
Kristine Rohwer is a marketing professional who resides in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and three children. Founder of Elkhorn Family, you can follow her page on Facebook.
