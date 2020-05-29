One of the funnest things about camping as a kid is being able to stay up a little bit late and play outside when it’s dark.
My siblings and I would play hide-and-seek in the dark with a friend we made camping, and run around like maniacs with glow sticks.
They weren’t something we got very often, but when we did, it was the best thing ever. Today, my kids love glow sticks just as much as I did. Here are two fun ways to incorporate them into your backyard camping experience.
Glow-in-the-Dark Ring Toss
WHAT YOU NEED
2 two-by-fours
5 wooden dowels, 1-inch PVC or electrical conduit, each about 12 inches long
Screws, nails or wood glue
Glow sticks
WHAT YOU DO
1. Create a cross-shaped target. Cut the two-by-fours into two equal lengths (about 2 feet each). Then cut one in half. Place the two short pieces on either side of the long piece to form a cross. Join the pieces with wood glue, nails or screws.
2. Cut the dowels or rods into five equal lengths, 8 to 12 inches. Drill holes in the flat face of the two-by-fours, about an inch from the four outer ends. Drill another hole in the center of the long board. Make the holes the same diameter as the dowels or rods.
3. Insert dowels or rods into the holes and secure with wood glue. Allow to dry completely and let the ring tossing begin!
Glow Stick Lanterns
As bedtime approaches, send the kiddos off to dreamland with a glow-in-the-dark lantern by their side. No batteries required.
WHAT YOU NEED
Glow sticks
Large mason jars
Glitter (optional)
Dish soap (optional)
WHAT YOU DO
1. Activate glow sticks by cracking and shaking them.
2. Place five or six glow sticks in mason jar.
3. Fill mason jar with water. Add a few drops of dish soap and some glitter for a fun effect, if desired. Secure the lid.
Source: Creativegreenliving.com
