Children thrive in a structured environment that offers consistency, rules and boundaries. Conversely, addiction thrives in chaos and unpredictability. When a parent is battling addiction, children often know something is not right, even if they don’t fully comprehend the problem. This is especially true if they have been removed from their home or the family has separated or divorced.
Seeking substance abuse treatment can help a parent achieve sobriety, and including the kids in the process can help them feel less anxious and confused about what is happening around them. After all, addiction has likely caused a lot of chaos in their life already. If your child has a parent who is entering rehab, these tips can help them understand what is going on.
• Use age-appropriate language that matches your child’s maturity level. Explaining to a small child that their parent is leaving for an extended time will be less anxiety-provoking if they understand what they are being told. Over-complicating the situation can confuse little ones.
• Be honest. Disclosing to your child that you are sick and are going to a rehab facility to get well is appropriate. When acceptable, use examples to explain how getting well will allow you to be a better parent to them. Help them understand that even though you are going to be gone for a short time, you will come back and be the parent they deserve.
• Let your child know that they will be able to communicate with you while you are away. Encourage them to send letters and cards — there may also be time for phone conversations or visitation. Find out the rules of communication from the rehab facility before you tell your kids what to expect. Explain that you are going to be very busy getting better, so their feelings aren’t hurt if you can’t respond to letters right away.
• Allow your children to ask questions and answer them honestly. This can provide a much-needed conversation about how addiction has impacted them. Ask them how they feel about what has happened and what they think is going to happen. An apology can go a long way.
• Most importantly, make sure your child knows it is not their fault. Children commonly feel responsible for their parent's substance use. Explaining that addiction is a disease may help them understand that it cannot be their fault.
As you prepare for rehab, continue to focus on the positive elements and remain hopeful about what the future will bring. Make sure you have answered all your child’s questions about addiction or rehab, or find someone who can (like a counselor or therapist). Remind them that you love them and will be returning home as soon as you can. Your child will appreciate being included and acknowledged.
Jennifer Cousineau is a full-time writer for Addiction Campuses and lives in Northern Michigan. She received her Master of Science in Clinical Psychology from the University of Texas at Tyler, specializing in Neuropsychology. In addition to being employed as a psychometrist and neuropsychology assistant in the private sector, Jennifer has provided diagnostic assessment, intensive outpatient (IOP) services, addiction counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness, career counseling, and individual and group treatment programs in a multitude of environments. Jennifer also received training in Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) methods.
