Today's kids are faced with many news stories and posts on social media or TV that may be very sad or worrisome for them.
It's not uncommon for them to cause stress and anxiety, especially for kids who are in elementary and middle school. They might not yet fully understand the information being presented to them. Even teens who might understand and be able to comprehend the information they're seeing, they could also be receiving misinformation that could be troubling to them.
Here are some tips for how to handle such situations.
First, parents should check their own understanding and knowledge of the situation. Are parents checking reliable sources and avoiding misinformation? Do they have facts about the story? If not, parents should educate themselves first on the matter so they can be helpful to their child. Parents should also check their own reaction to the story. If a child sees a parent is upset or worried because of a news story, they are more likely to be upset or worried as well.
Next, parents should talk to kids about the story or post. A child might come to parents to ask questions, but parents should know they might have to check in with their child.
When doing so, find a time when there are no distractions. Bedtime, dinnertime or going on a walk are all good times to hold these conversations. During these talks, parents should be sure answer any questions a child may have, as well as share facts. Be sure to avoid spreading misinformation.
Parents of older children should be sure to check their child's sources. If a teen mentions information they have seen or heard that a parent is unaware of, be sure to ask where the information came from. If the source is untrustworthy, offer them another source that may provide more reliable information.
When talking to a child, don’t forget to allow them to express their feelings. This will be more relevant with upper middle to high school students. Ask them what their views are on the situations. This is a time for parents to find out what their child has gathered about the story and how it may be affecting them.
Finally, parents should remember to limit their child's exposure to news. While parents shouldn't keep their kids in the dark, they don't want to risk overwhelming them with information.
Overall, kids — depending on their age and intellectual level — should not be naïve about situations going on in the world. They're bound to hear it from a friend or another adult if they don't directly see it, and what is going on may affect them. Keeping the above information in mind may help parents ease stress and anxiety in their kids when it comes to news they're seeing.
***
Angee (Henry) Nott is a former University of Nebraska track athlete who was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American. She was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. She has coached track and cross country at Boys Town High School since 2004, where she is also an English teacher. She continues to empower her students to reach their potential on the track and in the classroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.