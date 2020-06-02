Right now, given the current circumstances, all I want to do is drown myself in ice cream. But I can’t.
And by that I mean I literally can't because I’m lactose intolerant. But also, it'd be super unhealthy.
A while back I started hearing the term “nice cream.” Intrigued, I looked it up. Turns out it’s just frozen bananas blended to resemble soft serve ice cream. Which is just perfect for me. I feel like I am really treating myself to ice cream and I don't have to feel guilty or feel terrible afterward. And bonus: My kids love it and have no idea it's not real ice cream.
If you’re not into bananas, you’re in luck because there are plenty of ways to dress it up so it doesn’t really taste like them. But spoiler alert: It gets less healthy if you do that.
Making nice cream is so unbelievably easy.
You just take two to three ripe bananas and cut them up into slices. They need to be starting to turn brown to taste the best. Throw them in a Ziploc bag or a container and freeze them overnight at least. If you don’t have bananas or don’t want to wait, you can buy frozen bananas at the store.
Once frozen, put your bananas in a food processor or blender and blend until you get the consistency of soft serve. You will have to add a little milk to help bring it there. We use almond milk to stick with the whole non-dairy thing. You could also use oat milk or coconut milk (which would be perfect for piña colada nice cream). We’ve found two bananas and almond milk make roughly two one-cup servings.
I enjoy it plain as a healthy treat, but we’ve also tried adding a few fun ingredients to dress it up. Here are a few recipes we’ve tried and liked in my house. Just add the ingredients together in a food processor (or blender) and enjoy.
Peanut butter nice cream
• Frozen bananas
• Milk
• 1 tablespoon of peanut butter
Chocolate nice cream
• Frozen bananas
• Milk
• Cocoa powder
Strawberry nice cream
• Frozen bananas
• Milk
• Handful of frozen strawberries
Berry nice cream
• Frozen bananas
• Milk
• Frozen blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries
Cookies and cream nice cream
• Frozen bananas
• Milk
• 2-3 Oreos
Mint chocolate chip
• Frozen bananas
• Milk
• 1/8 teaspoon pure peppermint extract
• Chocolate chips
Note: If you want to make it green, blend in a small handful of spinach! You’ll never taste it; I swear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.