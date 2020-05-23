Homemade ice cream is a fun activity for a backyard campout or any hot summer day. There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker; two zip-top bags work like a charm.

Ice Cream in a Bag

WHAT YOU NEED

1 cup half-and-half

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3-4 cups ice

1/3 cup ice cream salt

WHAT YOU DO

1. In a heavy-duty quart-size resealable plastic bag, combine half-and-half, sugar and vanilla. Push out excess air and seal tightly.

2. In a heavy-duty gallon-size resealable plastic bag, combine ice and salt. Place smaller bag inside the larger bag and seal tightly.

3. Put on mittens or gloves and shake bag vigorously for about 10 minutes, until ice cream has hardened.

4. Remove smaller bag from larger bag and wipe clean. Be sure to wipe the top part of the bag, above the seal. (The ice cream salt leaves a salty residue outside of the bag.)

5. Scoop ice cream from bag and serve with your favorite toppings.

