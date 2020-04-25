Get ready to make a mess and learn about science in the process. DIY paint art spinners illustrate the idea of centrifugal force, or the energy of an object trying to go in a straight line when it cannot.
DIY Paint Art Spinners
What you need:
Old CDs
Marbles or beads
Marker cap
Hot-glue gun and glue sticks
Paint in squeeze bottles
Large flat-bottomed container or plastic bin with sides (see tip)
Paper
Paper towels
Masking tape, optional
Tip: The plastic container will help keep the paint contained. Even so, it’s best to do this project outdoors or in a location that can get dirty.
What you do:
1. Hot glue a marble or bead to the CD at the center hole. Flip the CD over and hot glue a marker cap to the center of the CD. Let dry.
2. Alternately, if the marker cap fits through the hole in the CD, you can glue the marker cap directly to the marble. Put marker/marble into center of CD. Use a piece of masking tape on the bottom to hold the CD tight to the marble so it will spin.
3. Repeat to make multiple tops if desired.
4. Place the large container on the ground outside or on the floor.
5. Spin one of the tops in the container.
6. As it’s spinning, squeeze paint on the top and watch the color spin and fly outward.
7. Continue adding different colors and watch the patterns of splattered paint as well as the path the tops on the container.
Tips: The paint needs to be fairly runny. If it's too thick, thin with a few drops of water. Keep paper towels handy to wipe off the marker cap handle if it gets slippery with paint.
The science behind it:
Centrifugal force describes the tendency of an object following a curved path to fly away from the center point. When you drop paint on the spinning top, it lands on the CD and flies outward away from the center.
The art behind it:
Action painting is a style of abstract painting in which paint is randomly splashed, thrown or poured on the canvas. It was made famous by Jackson Pollock, and formed part of the more general movement of abstract expressionism.
