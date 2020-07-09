Many parents have heard of the dreaded summer slide — when kids may potentially regress academically during summer break.
Teachers talk about it and offer ways to keep kids learning through the summer. Libraries even offer summer reading programs as a way to keep kids reading even while school is out.
Omaha’s Do Space also hopes to help bridge the gap between school years with their Digital Summer Passport program, a free resource that engages kids ages 3 through 12 in STEM and other tech-related educational activities while school is out.
And even though the program is fully underway — it started June 1 and goes through the end of this month — parents can still sign their kids up at dospace.org/programs/summer2020.
The summer passport program has been around since 2016, said Allison Sillik, Do Space's director of community learning. Normally, the program is hosted in-building where kids were handed a physical passport that had activities listed inside. Kids would receive stamps for each finished activity and, at the end, would receive a prize for turning their passport in.
This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the program has gone completely digital (though parents can still have a physical summer passport mailed to them by filling out a form on the Do Space's summer passport page).
“We turned the passport into a printable coloring page that has instructions on it,” Sillik said. “Instead of in-building, we’ve sourced free online activities.”
The digital passport includes four categories of activities — code, learn, make and explore — for kids and parents to do at home at their own pace. Each category has three activities to choose from such as creating your own game, learning about Mars, making a 3D model or touring a virtual museum.
Once an activity is completed, parents can complete the online form on the summer passport page. Doing so will enter the child into a drawing to win a six-month subscription to KiwiCo, which delivers STEM, STEAM, science and art kits to kids every month. July 31 is the deadline to turn in a passport to be entered to win the subscription.
The program has always been popular. Last year they handed out more than 1,200 passports and gave out more than 450 stamps. This year has been no different, with almost 2,000 website views so far, Sillik said.
“We just want kids and families to have fun together while staying engaged in learning and in technology,” Sillik said. “We also want to give them an opportunity to explore something they may not have thought of in the past.”
