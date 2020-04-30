As sports seasons, graduations and proms are cancelled, and local attractions and other businesses are shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, disappointment looms in households.
Disappointment is something we all face at one point or another throughout our lives. Some of these disappointments will not make a difference, while others may change our lives completely. Today's kids might have spent hours visualizing and physically (or mentally) preparing for upcoming tests, competitions or end-of-the-year celebrations.
So it's understandable they might feel sad, depressed or angry because they have to miss out on these experiences or aren't able to fulfill their goal or expectations. This is completely normal.
However, it's important that parents help their child keep things in perspective and learn to successfully handle the disappointment they are feeling.
1. Let kids express their feelings. Parents can help kids start to move on from these emotions by acknowledging how they feel. Allow kids to appropriately express their feelings about their dissatisfaction.
2. Parents should express their feelings, too. This may also be a good time for parents to let their kids know how they feel. This will provide an opportunity for kids to see that they are not alone in their feelings. It’s OK if they’re upset about not being able to have their graduation party, just like mom and dad are unhappy about not being able to celebrate their kids' hard work and dedication.
3. Make a new plan. Another way to handle disappointment is to make a new plan. Was your athlete training for a spring sports season? Encourage them to move on to their fall sport. Contact coaches for safe, effective workouts. Refocusing goals can help with the displeasure of a lost experience or opportunity. The important thing is to accept what has happened first and then move forward.
4. Find a fun distraction to help. Distracting kids may also help them handle their disappointment. Is there another activity they can participate in? Is there another skill they can learn and focus their mind on? Not having a new goal or distraction may cause children to dwell on their loss.
Before supporting your child in handling disappointing situations, make sure you are being a role model by checking in on your own coping skills. Acknowledge your feelings, talk to someone and refocus your dreams or goals. If kids see their parents doing this, the more likely they will be to do the same.
***
Angee (Henry) Nott is a former University of Nebraska track athlete who was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American. She was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. She has coached track and cross country at Boys Town High School since 2004, where she is also an English teacher. She continues to empower her students to reach their potential on the track and in the classroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.