The novel coronavirus has put our lives on hold.

Schools are closed and many parents are working from home, which means lots of time with kids. And those kids might be curious or worried about what is going on in the world around them.

After all, this pandemic is unlike anything most of us have seen in our lifetimes.

It’s understandable that parents might not know how to explain what’s going on to their kids or how to reassure them. They might not even know how to help themselves.

Dr. Ryan Edwards, a psychiatrist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine, recently shared some tips about what parents can do in these difficult times.

Children will show stress and anxiety in a variety of ways when it comes to natural disasters or national and international crises they hear about or see on TV — and they will be in different ways than adults react, Edwards said.

School-age children might be excessively clingy or regress in developmental milestones such as potty training. They also might throw more tantrums. Teenagers might show an increase in irritability, isolation or risk-taking behaviors.

Many of these signs are considered potentially normal, Edwards said, especially considering the circumstances of this pandemic. However, if symptoms last more than two to four weeks, or if they’re so severe the child isn’t functioning normally or is unsafe, it’s time to call for professional help.

Edwards recommends parents reassure children by being an active listener to their child’s fears and concerns, correcting any misinformation they might come across and involving them as much as possible in plans to keep their family safe. This might include teaching proper hand-washing techniques.

“Children tend to feel better from anxiety and stress when they have an action plan and can be involved in it," he said.

Parents can keep their kids’ minds off the pandemic in a few ways.

The first is to limit media consumption. When you do allow children access to media, he suggests watching it with them so parents can have a chance to not only filter the information but answer questions as they arise.

Parents also should do everything they can to structure days with their normal routine.

Wake kids up at their normal time as if they were going to school, Edwards said, and keep their day filled with educational activities. Don’t forget to take a clear break at the end of the day when those activities are finished.

Edwards also recommends doing other activities that keep kids engaged and focused on family support, routines and rituals.

“If kids are used to seeing Grandma every other weekend, try to maintain that level of contact,” Edwards said. “Of course, it won’t be going out to see Grandma, but it may be through videoconferencing. Those little things that maintain that structure will be critical.”

It’s worth noting that parents can and should take a look at what they might be doing to cause stress for their children.

“There are many understandable, unconscious things that all parents will naturally do in a stressful situation that kids will take stock of and will notice,” Edwards said. “Like a little bit less eye contact, your body posture might change or you might be understandably a little more irritable and short just in general.”

But these could be signals to children that things might be out of control, which could lead to them acting out.

Edwards noted it’s OK for parents to be stressed out; it’s understandable. To help, they can try setting time aside for worry and anxiety away from their children.

At the same time, they also should be setting aside each day to focus on kids — preferably one at a time — where it’s all about the child. It can be as short as 15 minutes a day.

Just make sure it’s away from the stress, that you’re not talking about the pandemic and that you’re doing something your child would typically enjoy.

“That can be a very powerful intervention if it’s structured and done every day,” Edwards said.

Photos: Coronavirus impacts Nebraska

1 of 24

