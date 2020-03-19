...LOCALLY REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO FOG...
How to help kids during coronavirus outbreak, according to a Nebraska Med Center psychiatrist
Schools are closed and many parents are working from home, which means lots of time with kids. And those kids might be curious or worried about what is going on in the world around them.
After all, this pandemic is unlike anything most of us have seen in our lifetimes.
It’s understandable that parents might not know how to explain what’s going on to their kids or how to reassure them. They might not even know how to help themselves.
Dr. Ryan Edwards, a psychiatrist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine, recently shared some tips about what parents can do in these difficult times.
Children will show stress and anxiety in a variety of ways when it comes to natural disasters or national and international crises they hear about or see on TV — and they will be in different ways than adults react, Edwards said.
School-age children might be excessively clingy or regress in developmental milestones such as potty training. They also might throw more tantrums. Teenagers might show an increase in irritability, isolation or risk-taking behaviors.
Many of these signs are considered potentially normal, Edwards said, especially considering the circumstances of this pandemic. However, if symptoms last more than two to four weeks, or if they’re so severe the child isn’t functioning normally or is unsafe, it’s time to call for professional help.
Edwards recommends parents reassure children by being an active listener to their child’s fears and concerns, correcting any misinformation they might come across and involving them as much as possible in plans to keep their family safe. This might include teaching proper hand-washing techniques.
“Children tend to feel better from anxiety and stress when they have an action plan and can be involved in it," he said.
Parents can keep their kids’ minds off the pandemic in a few ways.
The first is to limit media consumption. When you do allow children access to media, he suggests watching it with them so parents can have a chance to not only filter the information but answer questions as they arise.
Parents also should do everything they can to structure days with their normal routine.
Wake kids up at their normal time as if they were going to school, Edwards said, and keep their day filled with educational activities. Don’t forget to take a clear break at the end of the day when those activities are finished.
Edwards also recommends doing other activities that keep kids engaged and focused on family support, routines and rituals.
“If kids are used to seeing Grandma every other weekend, try to maintain that level of contact,” Edwards said. “Of course, it won’t be going out to see Grandma, but it may be through videoconferencing. Those little things that maintain that structure will be critical.”
It’s worth noting that parents can and should take a look at what they might be doing to cause stress for their children.
“There are many understandable, unconscious things that all parents will naturally do in a stressful situation that kids will take stock of and will notice,” Edwards said. “Like a little bit less eye contact, your body posture might change or you might be understandably a little more irritable and short just in general.”
But these could be signals to children that things might be out of control, which could lead to them acting out.
Edwards noted it’s OK for parents to be stressed out; it’s understandable. To help, they can try setting time aside for worry and anxiety away from their children.
At the same time, they also should be setting aside each day to focus on kids — preferably one at a time — where it’s all about the child. It can be as short as 15 minutes a day.
Just make sure it’s away from the stress, that you’re not talking about the pandemic and that you’re doing something your child would typically enjoy.
“That can be a very powerful intervention if it’s structured and done every day,” Edwards said.
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
