Bullying is an incredibly hot button issue these days.
It’s terrifying to send your precious child to school knowing what other kids are capable of; knowing there doesn’t have to be any rhyme or reason as to why your child is the one picked on.
As parents, we educate ourselves because we'll do whatever it takes to protect our kiddos.
Before I sent my kids to kindergarten, I researched the signs of bullying and what to look out for. I made sure my children knew what a bully would look like and I prepared them for how to handle them, and I did everything I could to ready myself for this possible threat.
I thought that would be enough. I thought I knew what to expect.
Where I went wrong was assuming that, if my children ever faced a bully, it would be obvious. I figured they would immediately be able to spot a bully because that person would be overtly mean and threatening; they'd act in a way that was completely contrary to how my children have been taught to behave.
What I didn't anticipate or prepare myself and my children for was what to do when the bully is your best friend.
This has been especially true with my girls. The biggest threats to their happiness and self-confidence has come from the people closest to them.
I don’t mean the common quarrels that little girls are prone to have. I mean systematic, manipulative, damaging behavior that chips away at their self-esteem, self-worth and overall happiness.
Bullying from a close friend often includes isolation from other friends so they believe their only friend is the same girl who is bullying them. They are thrown hot and cold behavior, which leaves them feeling like best friends one day and completely ignored and forgotten the next. Other children are used to eavesdrop on conversations and later twist words and actions with the intent to get girls in trouble. Many times there is outright lying to adults about what has been said or done.
The first time something like this happened, it took much longer than it should have for the truth to surface. Because my daughter was so wrapped up in the friendship, she was afraid to be honest about just how unhappy she was. When the parents and teachers finally stepped in, the damage had already been done.
Three years later, we’re still untangling ourselves from the web of manipulation and trauma one child was able to weave. My girls, who were once willing to trust and befriend anyone, now second guess every friendship. They've learned how to build boundaries, but they've learned it the hard way. We're slowly healing the emotional wounds leftover, but the process has been hard and filled with more heartache.
There is a difference between girls not getting along and girls preying on other girls for entertainment or sport. I’m not saying my children are always innocent. They’re human and are prone to mistakes just like everyone else. But for some reason, we keep running into this problem.
One of the hardest lessons for my girls to learn has been that they don’t have to be friends with everybody. We’re working to establish hard boundaries that they don’t have to feel guilty for setting. My husband and I are also getting more active at their school and the places they hang out in the hopes that our presence will deter similar situations. We’ve shut down sleepovers — except with a very small, select group of girls whose families we know very well. We’re being proactive with conversations and are investing in more quality time as a family.
This world we live in is endlessly broken and we’ve learned the hard lesson that people hurt people — even as children. But the biggest lesson we’ve learned is that the people closest to our girls have the most power to hurt them. Our main goal and biggest hope is that through all this hardship and pain, they learn to be very careful with who they let into their lives and who they give their trust to. It’s a difficult lesson as a child, but one we hope will benefit them for a lifetime.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
