As a parent, it can feel like your whole world revolves around your kids. Children are an incredibly important part of your life, but focusing on your personal goals will actually help you be a better parent and role model for them. For many parents, those goals include continuing your education or earning a college degree.
But how do you juggle the cost and time that a degree requires with your family responsibilities? Check out our tips to help you learn the best ways to balance your budget and time while earning your degree and raising your kiddos at the same time.
Budgeting for your goals
Higher education doesn't have to break the bank. There are many things you can do to cut down on the cost of a college education.
1. Apply for scholarships. Many universities and organizations offer scholarship programs to help you afford tuition. Your university should have a list of the scholarships available to students, and the state where you live may also have a list of scholarships available for residents. If you served in the military, look for scholarships for veterans as well. Most scholarships will require essays and resumes as part of the application, but some require specific academic achievement or demonstrated financial need.
2. Research federal student aid. The federal government offers Pell Grants and student loans to help students of all ages afford a college degree. Fill out a FAFSA form to see if you qualify for federal aid to finance your degree. Federal Pell Grants are awarded by the government to financially needy students. Unlike a student loan, which must be repaid with interest to the government after you graduate, Pell Grants do not require repayment. Make sure you understand the kind of federal financial aid for which you qualify.
3. Find an affordable college. Some private colleges and universities cost more than $20,000 for a single semester. If you're working on a budget, look for colleges with lower tuition costs. Community colleges, online universities, and state schools are often the more affordable choices for higher education.
4. Cut back in other areas. When you choose to pursue a college degree, be prepared to cut back in other areas of your budget. Some of these may be more significant sacrifices, like taking on part-time work or moving in with family while you attend school. But small actions can add up as well: make your own coffee instead of heading to a coffee shop, cancel subscriptions to cable and magazines, or look for student discounts on the services you already use. You may even be able to qualify for low-cost student health insurance, especially if you attend school full time.
Finding the time for school
For many parents, adding schoolwork to an already busy schedule can be a challenge. Look for ways to prioritize your education and balance your time effectively. Here are our time-saving tips:
1. Explore non-traditional education. Consider a non-traditional college experience, like an online university such as Western Governors University. A fully online college experience can give you the flexibility to complete your schoolwork on a schedule that lets you keep up with your family responsibilities.
2. Communicate frequently and effectively. Be open with your family so they understand why you're going back to school and how they can work with you to reach your goals. If your family knows that certain times are devoted to school, they will be able to support you in your education.
3. Ask for help. Whenever possible, enlist your spouse, family members, friends, cleaning services, and babysitters to help you make it work. There is no shame in reaching out to others so you can continue to find balance in your life. Lean on the people close to you as you work to balance the important elements in your life.
4. Eliminate distractions. Make sure you have a dedicated space you can always go for schoolwork. Your work space could be an office in your home, a nook at the library, or even just a clutter-free desk in the corner of your bedroom. Make sure this space is free from phone calls, text messages, or anything else that will draw you away from your schoolwork.
5. Stay organized. When you're juggling school, work, and family, organization is key. Develop a clear schedule for studying, keep all your assignments and deadlines prioritized, and have a list of everything you need to get done in all the aspects of your life.
If you're ready to further your education, there's no time like the present. You can find creative ways to balance a flexible academic schedule with your responsibilities at home. Don't let your fear about balancing your family life with school stop you from pursuing your goals and improving your family's financial prospects. Get started on the path to a brighter future for you and your family today.
***
Madeleine Low is a content web publisher at Western Governors University. Her experience at WGU has helped her learn about higher education and the college experience for students around the United States. She has been a content writer and SEO analyst for five years for a variety of industries, including higher education, health, software, and automotive. She graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.