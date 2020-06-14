The Mausbach siblings are, from left, Harper, 9; Ryder, 12; and Penn, 10. They spent a couple of hours on a recent Water Wednesday fishing and picnicking with their nanny at Regency Lake & Tennis Club in their neighborhood.
Stacie and Bradley Mausbach’s children are learning about entrepreneurism this summer. When Mom and Dad nixed the idea of a lemonade stand during the coronavirus pandemic, the kids decided to sell original works of art at a pop-up stand. Harper runs it from their driveway.
The Mausbach kids don’t have time to be bored with the coronavirus.
Mom sees to that with a grease board, a “Plan for the Week” and a desire for Harper, Penn and Ryder to experience some of summer’s nostalgic joys.
Like coloring your hair with Kool-Aid, making gooey s’mores and digging for fishing worms.
“I’ve been thinking about the fun things I did as a kid,” Stacie Mausbach said.
Her fondest memories are of living in the Candlewood neighborhood, where she and her siblings spent hours playing at its small lake.
“We fished and swam and went paddle boating all summer,” she said.
Now her own children, ages 9, 10 and 12, are finding out how cool and convenient it can be to have siblings as friends.
Mausbach’s nostalgia-filled childhood comes into play each Sunday evening when the family sits down to discuss its “Plan for the Week.”
“We have to have a schedule,” Mausbach said. “It’s the way our household operates best.”
Ryder will tell you that it’s the way his mom is wired: “She’s an organization freak. She’s always been perfect that way.”
But take it from Mom: “After three months of sheltering in place because of COVID-19, you definitely have to get creative to keep things different and fun.”
For the Mausbachs, it’s an old-school kind of summer including several weekly activities:
» Make Something Monday.
» Take a Trip Tuesday.
» Water Wednesday.
» Think of Others Thursday.
» Funday Friday.
Saturday tends to be reserved for yardwork and an outdoor adventure with Dad. On Sundays, the entire family heads out to play and explore.
The Mausbachs take a democratic approach to deciding the week’s agenda.
“Everybody gets a chance to do something they really want to do,” Mausbach said.
Every day includes at least 30 minutes of exercise, whether it’s biking, yoga, a fitness app routine or pickleball in the driveway.
Lots of activities are shared with 22-year-old Emma Zeller, the family’s nanny.
“I like knowing the week’s schedule in advance,” the college student said. “I’m never blindsided.”
Group chats keep everyone in the loop and on the same page.
Stacie Mausbach has a full day with her Gramercy and Garment District boutiques. Her husband, Bradley, is in supply chain management with DXP Enterprises Inc. and is temporarily working from home. Normally, he travels a lot.
Summer has gotten off to a great start, the kids said, with watersliding, backyard camping, snow cones and s’mores.
When COVID-19 shuttered the suggestion of a lemonade stand, the kids got the idea to sell art created on Make Something Mondays. Harper runs the pop-up art sale in the family’s driveway. If it’s Think of Others Thursday, a portion of the proceeds are likely to be donated to charity.
On Take a Trip Tuesdays, Emma and the kids head for Eagle Run Golf Course, where they have a standing tee time.
“The bikes have been really big. The kids have been riding all spring,” Mausbach said.
It’s one thing they can do with their friends while practicing social distancing. Penn and his buddies bike their Regency neighborhood; Ryder prefers longer outings on the Papio Trail.
Geocaching, fishing at nearby Regency Lake & Tennis Club (where the family has a membership) and playing “I Spy” with friends across the street are regular activities as well.
On a recent Funday Friday, Harper got her wish to temporarily dye her hair with Kool-Aid. A grandmother and an aunt prepared the recipe, and Harper and a cousin held the ends of their locks in the solution until the color took.
“My sister and I did the same thing,” Mausbach said of that nostalgic afternoon.
For the Fourth of July, the Mausbachs will tie-dye T-shirts to wear. And pose for yet another selfie for their coronavirus memory book.
Tennis lessons with Emma are coming soon. Backyard movies, too — if an outdoor projector can be found.
“It’s a sabbatical we’ve been forced to take, which has been great for our family,” Mausbach said. “We’ve been fortunate to spend so much time together while making memories that will last forever!”
1 of 15
Stacie Mausbach and the kids work on their plan for the coming week. From left are Ryder, 12; Harper, 9; and Penn, 10.
Stacie Mausbach and the kids work on the coming week’s schedule as a team. Typically, the task is done after dinner on Sunday evenings. Harper, 9, likes to make the entries on the grease board. Ryder, far left, and Penn weigh in.
Stacie and Bradley Mausbach’s children are learning about entrepreneurism this summer. When Mom and Dad nixed the idea of a lemonade stand during the coronavirus pandemic, the kids decided to sell original works of art at a pop-up stand. Harper runs it from their driveway.
Stacie and Bradley Mausbach’s kids — Penn, 10; Harper, 9; and Ryder, 12 — fish at Regency Lake on Water Wednesday. The kids were having good luck; Ryder ended the catch-and-release outing with nine fish on the hook.
The Mausbach siblings are, from left, Harper, 9; Ryder, 12; and Penn, 10. They spent a couple of hours on a recent Water Wednesday fishing and picnicking with their nanny at Regency Lake & Tennis Club in their neighborhood.
Emma Zeller, right, is spending her second summer with the Mausbach kids. The College of St. Mary student says she appreciates having weekdays mapped out for her and the kids. “I’m never blindsided.” She’s pictured with Harper, who turned 9 on Saturday.
The Mausbach siblings, from left, Penn, 10; Harper, 9; and Ryder, 12. They spent a couple of hours on a recent Water Wednesday fishing and picnicking at Regency Lake & Tennis Club. Stacie and Bradley Mausbach plan their family’s activities a week in advance. The routine has been especially helpful during the coronavirus and sheltering in place.
Stacie Mausbach and the kids work on the coming week’s schedule as a team. Typically, the task is done after dinner on Sunday evenings. Harper, 9, likes to make the entries on the grease board. Ryder, far left, and Penn weigh in.
BRADLEY MAUSBACH
Stacie and Bradley Mausbach’s children are learning about entrepreneurism this summer. When Mom and Dad nixed the idea of a lemonade stand during the coronavirus pandemic, the kids decided to sell original works of art at a pop-up stand. Harper runs it from their driveway.
Penn Mausbach, 10, looks forward to Tuesday morning golf outings.
STACIE MAUSBACH
Stacie and Bradley Mausbach’s kids — Penn, 10; Harper, 9; and Ryder, 12 — fish at Regency Lake on Water Wednesday. The kids were having good luck; Ryder ended the catch-and-release outing with nine fish on the hook.
Ryder Mausbach shows off his ninth catch of the day at Regency Lake & Tennis Club. Membership gives the family access to the grounds and the catch-and-release lake.
CHRIS CHRISTENTHE WORLD-HERALD
Harper Mausbach and her teenage cousin, Eva Barnes, recently helped each other dip-dye their hair with Kool-Aid. Harper’s mom remembered the fun of doing the very same thing at her daughter’s age.
STACIE MAUSBACH
Harper Mausbach, right, and her cousin, Eva Barnes, show off their Kool-Aid-tinted hair. It was something Harper had begged to do. And an aunt made it happen at her home.
STACIE MAUSBACH
The Mausbach family’s plans for the week.
STACIE MAUSBACH
The Mausbach siblings are, from left, Harper, 9; Ryder, 12; and Penn, 10. They spent a couple of hours on a recent Water Wednesday fishing and picnicking with their nanny at Regency Lake & Tennis Club in their neighborhood.
“We’ve been taking lots of family selfies during coronavirus, too,” said Stacie Mausbach. Clockwise, from bottom, are Penn, Stacie, Bradley, Ryder and Harper.
Emma Zeller, right, is spending her second summer with the Mausbach kids. The College of St. Mary student says she appreciates having weekdays mapped out for her and the kids. “I’m never blindsided.” She’s pictured with Harper, who turned 9 on Saturday.
The Mausbach siblings, from left, Penn, 10; Harper, 9; and Ryder, 12. They spent a couple of hours on a recent Water Wednesday fishing and picnicking at Regency Lake & Tennis Club. Stacie and Bradley Mausbach plan their family’s activities a week in advance. The routine has been especially helpful during the coronavirus and sheltering in place.
Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @chrischristen and Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.