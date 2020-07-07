With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, we’ve been asked to take cautionary measures to keep our families and other people we interact with safe. There are a lot of opinions on the different measures being taken, but the strongest opinions of all seem to revolve around wearing masks. Especially when it comes to our children.
Regardless of whether you’re pro or anti mask, it’s very likely you’ll still have to comply with mask-wearing in certain spaces. Whether you’re running errands with little ones in tow or preparing to go back to school, the likelihood of needing your child to stay masked up is high for the foreseeable future.
Even if our opinions differ, our goal is the same. We want to keep our families safe and we want this pandemic to be over as soon as possible.
The trouble with kids, though, is that they’re basically walking germ vacuums. At any given time in a public space, my children are touching everything. Sometimes they even sit on the ground in the middle of public bathrooms. Or roll around on Costco’s floor trying to squeeze into the bottom rack of the cart. Their careless behavior on a good day with normal cold and flu germs floating around is alarming, but with real reasons for concern, I’ve seriously cut back on their exposure to public places. But I can’t quarantine them forever.
So I’ve spent the last couple weeks teaching them to wear masks. And, honestly, I’ve been amazed at their success.
I had originally assumed they would rip the masks off as soon as I got the straps situated behind their ear and that I would spend our entire outing lecturing them about getting the masks back on. But to my surprise, they did better than me.
Before we go into a store where a mask is required, I take a few minutes to explain to them why the masks are important to begin with. I’ve tried my best to spare them the more gruesome details of COVID-19 without sheltering them. If they understand the dangers that exist, they’re more likely to comply. Even my 3-year-old is good at keeping his child-sized mask on. He doesn’t understand the true dangers of what could happen, but he knows that he could get sick. If he does happen to take his mask off in the store, I simply help him put it back on so he doesn’t touch his own face and remind him why he’s wearing it.
My 9-year-old recently had the opportunity to go to summer camp. Before I could sign the consent documents, he had to isolate with family or wear a mask whenever he was in public. He’s an active boy who gets hot easily. I fully expected him to rip off his mask at every opportunity. Instead, knowing the risks and the reward of going to camp, he always kept it in place. Having practiced it for nearly two weeks, he found it easy to keep his mask on for every day he was at camp — even when they were outside in the heat.
I’m a firm believer that knowledge is power. The more of a dialogue we keep with our kiddos, the more they can understand why we’re doing what we’re doing. I always remind them that this isn’t forever. Although it feels like a long time to have to put up with extra safety procedures, eventually this will pass and we can go back to normal life. Don’t assume your kiddo can’t wear a mask or even that they won’t. Explain the risks — and maybe even throw in a small reward to make it worth their effort.
Finally, don’t panic if they happen to rip it off in the middle of Target and gasp for breath. This is a new experience for most of us. The important thing is to keep trying.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
