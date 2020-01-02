As I flipped the page of my desk calendar over to the next month — yes, I still use a paper desk calendar as a backup plan — my heart rate immediately rises and I can feel tension seeping in to my shoulders.
Jan. 1 looks like it's been highlighted in a very bright pink. Resolution day.
For a chronic “avoider,” that dreaded day cannot be sidestepped. Every year it comes, it glares at me with a toothy grin and mocks me with a snicker. I have tried not making resolutions, but the guilt of not even trying is worse than failure. In 2019, I think it would even be fair to say that I made progress on some goals. I usually don’t get too wrapped up in conventional observances like this one, but it has a hold on me so I try to make the most of it.
We teach our kids to set goals so I have a pretty good formula to follow.
1. I should make goals that are relevant to me or those around me.
2. I should make goals that are attainable while still causing me to stretch myself.
3. I should make goals that are measurable.
In full disclosure, my goals for the year usually involve me thinking of those things that I have gotten the most grief about from other people.
This year, one of those goals will involve being more intentional about keeping in touch with my family. I think I’ll try to set a schedule and establish some rules for myself regarding valid contact attempts. Side note: A single emoji text is probably not going to make the cut this year.
I also try to reflect on habits or behaviors of other people that I have found admirable. This year it seemed like the people who talked about something that'd read caught my attention often. I know I want to put more effort toward reading this year. Creating a reading list seems like a logical step one.
OK — that wasn’t that hard. Maybe another goal might be some perspective-taking!
***
Kyle Skartvedt and his wife, Jodi, have been family teachers for 20 years. They have three children and have had more than 120 youth in their home during their career. Kyle especially enjoys supporting their kids during their activities at school and in sports. His favorite hobby is to golf, and dabbles in amateur carpentry projects for the house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.