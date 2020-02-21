The Super Saver in Millard is closing, and that news made me legitimately sad.
Do I buy groceries there? No. Do I know people who work there? Um, no again. So why on earth would its closing be sad to me?
Well, I used to shop there. When my big kids were pint-sized consumers of Kid Cuisine meals, Kool-Aid Bursts and Gushers fruit snacks, that was our “home” store. It was the go-to establishment we visited multiple times each week.
If there was a field trip, we ran there before school for Lunchables. If we were going to the pool, we first stopped there for 35-cent sodas, paperback novels (for me) and a quick perusal of the discount section where culinary treasures surely awaited.
We no longer frequent that store, but it was an integral part of our daily lives during the golden years of my kids’ childhoods. A tiny part of that past life remained liquid by the fact that the store was still open. But in another month, those doors will be closed forever. Our memories will be left inside with the empty coolers and dusty bread racks.
That closing made me think about the places that we all own; those special places in Omaha where all of us possess individual pieces of emotional real estate.
Take our Little League baseball fields, for example. My family, in a way, has partial ownership of those. Matty hit his first home run on field No. 5. Ty’s team won the championship on field No. 3. Baby Joey played with NASCAR cars in the dirt while his brother had a game on Field No. 1, and Cassidy threw up in the grass next to the playground. We left our mark on that tiny ballpark, and those diamonds will forever hold a piece of our hearts and memories.
The Henry Doorly Zoo is my family’s zoo. Cass and I spent the night in the aquarium with her Girl Scout troop, and every time we visit, we still point out the exact spot in the shark tunnel where I spilled my coffee. We’ve got “our” snack bar by the Aviary, “our” picnic spot by where the prairie dogs used to roam and we still giggle every time we walk by the map table that my rambunctious boys used to climb on top of to act like Godzilla.
If we’re keeping track, so far the grocery store is mine, the ball fields are mine and the zoo is mine, as well.
Another place we own is Vala’s Pumpkin Patch. My clan cannot walk past the big slide without recounting Cassidy’s shouted PSA to the other children after she got the wind knocked out of her. Her kindergarten moment of activism awarded us that property and it will forever belong to our memory bank.
Oh, yeah — the pig races at Vala's are ours, too. Because who could forget the time that one of my kiddos tossed a cookie onto the pig racing oval just before a race began? As it turns out, those pigs really do like crumbled up cookies. So much so, in fact, that they will completely stop racing if one is in their path. That hilarious (and secret) moment of my family’s cackling laughter made that track belong to us for the rest of our days.
Who else owns Vala’s? Or Westroads Mall? Don’t even get me started on the old Deerfield Bakers, the Millard Star Soccer fields or the Omaha Children’s Museum. Those are all ours, too.
What places do you own? And isn’t it kind of amazing to consider all of the places that we own together as a people, Omaha?
Lynn Kirkle is a writer and lives in Omaha with her husband and five children. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found on Twitter @LAPainter.
