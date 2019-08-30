A couple of beams, a bunch of pre-cut wood, bags of bolts and screws. Without Ferde Goings’ help, it would still be sitting in a pile in my backyard.
My mother-in-law and her husband have been the rock of our family for a long time, but in the last three years they’ve been an even bigger part of our lives. It was their idea to gift a swing set to my 3-year-old and 3-month-old daughters.
The problem is somebody had to put the swing set together, and I’m not exactly handy with tools. I have two hammers and a cordless drill. If I look hard enough, somewhere I have screw drivers and a socket set. But by no means should I be building swing sets.
Ferde is a builder. He's built houses and garages and additions to houses. At 74 years old and four months after shoulder replacement surgery, Ferde led me on a journey that I had never experienced — and one, frankly, that I was not looking forward to. Couldn’t they have just gifted us a pre-built swing set?
So, grudgingly, I set Friday aside. Start time 10 a.m. The goal: Finish by 5:30 p.m. for the birthday-present reveal.
I quickly discovered that while I own a drill, I do not know how to use one efficiently. A stripped wood screw after wood screw attempting to attach the roughly 4-foot high subfloor to the base of the structure. Finally, three and a half hours later, the main structure was finished. If Ferde was not there to guide me, I would have had something neighbors would have complained about for years. Instead, the thing sort of looked like a swing set.
Some minor excavation work, several bouts of heavy lifting and hundreds of screws later, it was 5 p.m. and nearly time to finish.
My wife and kids were coming home for birthday dinner. The roof was on and we skipped a couple steps to get the slide secured for the big reveal.
The smile at 5:07 p.m. would make any parent melt. Leighton, my 3-year-old, rushed into the backyard amazed at what had been constructed there.
This was heartwarming to me, of course, but I couldn’t help but think about who wasn’t there.
My wife's father died unexpectedly about three years ago. He didn't get the chance to see the smile or help build “the best gift ever,” as it is now known around the house. He was a lot like me. Sometimes fearless; always fun and jovial; and definitely not a builder. But he adored his daughters and his family. He would've had a bigger smile than Leighton.
She must have gone down that slide 100 times before it was time for bed.
The new plan was to finish the swing set on Sunday.
It was time consuming, but I started to love it. I figured out how to use the power drill correctly, and made quick work of things.
Just before bedtime and with some help from Leighton, the swing set was finished. Besides going down the slide, she could swing, climb the rock wall and swing from the hand rings.
I believe I derived more pleasure watching her than she did playing. It was also a pleasure to build it, particularly with the leadership of Ferde.
Understand that my father and I have a strained relationship. He didn't attend my wedding some 10 years ago, and we haven’t spoken since 2013.
It took me 40 years to have bonding moments with a father figure. That happened on Friday and Sunday. Who would've thought that the gift to my kids would be a gift to me also.
A family, much like a swing set, has many moving parts and it feels like there is always work to be done to improve it. For two days it was the tie that bound my family and the only grandfather my two kids have ever known.
