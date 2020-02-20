Saying no to a child can be hard for both the parent and the child.
Parents might feel guilty or like they're denying their child of something. Some parents might not set clear limits or boundaries so as to avoid seeing their children disappointed, angry or sad. In reality, it's OK for them to feel these emotions. After all, they're going to occur throughout their life.
Additionally, kids will continue to experience hearing "no" in other areas of their lives. Younger kids will likely experience negative responses at school, while older kids and teens may not make a sports team or be passed over for a scholarship or even a job. Below are some tips for parents.
1. Give a reason for your "no" answer. Help kids accept a no decision by giving a rationale or reason (when appropriate) for why you are saying no. It might have to do with keeping your family in line with morals and values, or to keep your child safe. Be sure to stay strong and stick to your decision.
2. Set a time and place for kids to disagree with your decision. Make it clear to your children that there's a time and place to disagree with your no decision. However, if you make a decision you know you will not change your mind on, be sure to state that from the beginning. When appropriate, set a time limit and make it clear how long your child must wait before they can disagree with you. After all, your no decision might be appropriately accepted at first and then your child might come up with valid reasons why your decision should be changed from a no to a yes.
3. Listen to your child. It's good to show that you understand they're upset by your decision. Listen to their disagreement when it's appropriate. Hearing our your child doesn't mean you have to change your answer. It just shows you're willing to listen to them — an important part of every child and parent relationship. Consider their argument and re-evaluate your answer if necessary.
Learning to accept decisions — specifically hearing the word "no" — is an important life skill that all kids need to learn. When parents teach this important skill early on, it will help them as they grow into productive, well-balanced adults.
***
Angee (Henry) Nott is a former University of Nebraska track athlete who was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American. She was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. She has coached track and cross country at Boys Town High School since 2004, where she is also an English teacher. She continues to empower her students to reach their potential on the track and in the classroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.