It feels strange to keep centering my articles around this pandemic. I mean — been there, done that, right? How many times can one person write about parenting in the time of coronavirus? Isn’t there something else for me to talk about?
But is there really? I don’t think so. This is our lives now. It’s changed the way we work, shop, think, sleep and educate. It's with us all the time.
One of the most jarring things about it is the fact that we have no idea what’s going to happen next. Are we opening soon? Will the kids go back to school in the fall? What about football? If COVID-19 cases spike, are we actually going to be locking down more tightly than we already have been?
It's tough to gain footing on an ever-shifting ground.
But the one thing that doesn’t shift for me is how hard I love the things I love.
The love I have for my children remains unchanged — though it's been tested during these together-all-the-time times. The love I feel for my husband hasn't been moved by the global pandemic, either. I still adore Rockstar energy drinks, Diet Pepsi, cat videos, my parents, chocolate ice cream and big, soggy steak fries slathered in ketchup.
And do you know what? I am still love-at-first-sight, butterflies-in-the-belly, head-over-heels in lust with reading. If anything, I adore it more now than ever because it’s the perfect escape. I can open a book and experience a life that knows nothing of the virus.
Reading isn’t a flat activity like doing a crossword puzzle or playing a game on your iPhone. It’s immersive. Reading is so much more than the physical act of holding a book and looking down at the words.
When you read "Harry Potter," you don’t simply learn the facts about some mistreated orphan who found out that he was a wizard. No, you become a part of his extraordinary life, riding shotgun like an invisible partner who’s been invited to come along with him. You go to Hogwarts. You feel the magic. You experience the mind-boggling transformation of your formerly ordinary life.
And really, who wouldn’t love to go on a mask-free, no social distancing cross country train trip to Hogwarts right about now? Please sign me up.
I’m thrilled that this extra time at home has upped my family’s relationship with reading. And not just with books — though we are, in fact, devouring them at a frenetic pace. We have upped our relationship with all forms of the printed word.
For example, we’ve always been subscribers of the local newspaper. Our parents got the paper when we were kids, so we got the paper, too. But pre-coronavirus, we mostly checked out the online version of The World-Herald and our hard copy frequently went unread. But now we read the paper like our parents did before us — lingering over the pages of sooty newsprint. I like to flip slowly, cover to cover, as I caffeinate in the morning. My husband, on the other hand, winds down from his day by perusing post-dinner.
My preschooler lays on the floor and looks at the comics, just like I did when I was a little girl, and I’ve even seen my boys pick up the sports section, desperate to read any word related to their beloved — and absent — world of sports.
We will get through this crisis — even though we have no idea exactly when or how we will emerge. But I know that my coping mechanism will be love. Love, food and a ginormous stack of books.
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
