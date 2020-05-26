Camping has been a major part of my life for as long as I can remember.
When I was little, my family would pack up and head out to the Omaha Fish and Wildlife Club (which we affectionately called “Lakeland”) in Plattsmouth for a weekend of camping. Sometimes we’d stay as long as a week. We did this many times throughout the summer.
For most of our camping experiences, we had a small camper, but we also pitched a tent at various spots around Lakeland. My favorite was “the hole,” a picturesque area next to “the big lake.”
We fished, rode bikes, swam, made friends, cooked foil dinners, ate s’mores by the fire, played Frisbee, flew kites and went riding on our four-wheel ATV, adventuring along the Platte River.
One of the best things about Lakeland was that my grandparents’ camper was down the road. I will forever cherish mornings with them while they sipped coffee, and taking long walks together around the lake, pointing out the wildlife along the way.
Camping taught me many life lessons. I learned how to make a fire. I learned how to catch fish (and even how to clean and prepare a fish for cooking) and drive a boat. I learned respect for nature and how to live alongside it.
When I became a mom, I couldn’t wait to take my kids camping. Now that they’re ages 6 and 3, this would be a good year to start.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging people to pitch a tent at home as part of its “Camp at Home, Nebraska,” campaign in response to temporary closings and limited use of campgrounds during the coronavirus pandemic.
So that’s exactly what we’ll do.
We’ll pitch a tent, make a fire, cook hot dogs, make s’mores, play outdoor games and maybe even do some fishing in the baby pool (with plastic fish, of course). At night we’ll catch fireflies and try to pick out constellations if the city lights don’t drown out the stars too much.
It might not be quite the same as camping out in the wild, but it’s better than nothing. We’ll just consider it a nice trial run before our big trip someday soon.
