I’d love to meet the attorney who had the foresight to write divorced parents a parenting plan addendum for a global pandemic. I'd happily buy you a drink.
The harsh truth, though, is that no one has been prepared for this coronavirus pandemic and the effect it's had on raising kids.
Divorced parents are in a particularly sticky situation during all of this. I have yet to encounter a divorced or blended parenting decision that is easy to navigate — and the coronavirus pandemic is no different. Unless you or your legal representative had a crystal ball, I’m willing to bet your plan didn’t cover unintentional homeschooling, quarantine or shared custody in a time of social distancing.
Mine sure didn't.
Which begs the question: How do you co-parent during this unprecedented time?
My husband and I have three kids between us. I have a son and he has two daughters. We are fortunate to both have a working relationship with the other parent of our kids, but it’s important to recognize this isn’t always the case. It breaks my heart to think about parents who are trying to navigate this restless time through difficult parenting and relationship dynamics. I can only speak for our blended family’s situation.
Throughout our experience, three key elements have guided our interactions and changes to the dynamic of co-parenting in a time of a global pandemic. First, we can only control what happens in our house. Second, we need to focus on what’s best for the health and well-being of our children. And, finally, now is the time to exercise grace.
Several weeks ago, my husband and I came up with a game plan for the coronavirus crisis. The first thing we had to acknowledge was that our parenting plan didn’t guide this situation. We would have to exercise transparent communication with the other parent to get to the best outcome for our kids.
We shared with the other parents the social distancing approach we were taking in our family and asked for the same information in return. Our children are old enough that we also reinforced over and over again the importance of washing their hands, covering their mouths when they cough and other important hygiene behaviors.
We wanted to be able to present a clear plan for our kids that addressed where they would be for their new homeschooling days and any changes that would need to be made to accommodate each of the parents' work schedules. This crazy time has disrupted our kids’ lives, too, so being able to present a structure they could rely on was something that was important to all of us. This required compromise from everyone, but the end result has allowed each parent to continue working while providing a positive and reliable schedule for the kids.
Finally, we acknowledge that now more than ever is the time to exercise grace. Each family across the globe is facing shared and distinctly unique challenges. Our situation is both different and the same. We will misstep during this crisis and so will others, but we must respond from a perspective that believes everyone is doing their best.
Through this new storm of life, the goal is to keep our families and our community as healthy as possible. That is something we can all agree on — no matter what situation you find yourselves in.
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instragram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.