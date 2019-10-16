Parents use a wide variety of methods to mark time in their children’s lives. From photo albums and baby books to growth charts on the wall — we like to have something to tie in to our memories.
For my family, Husker football is one of these markers. Nearly every era of our lives have NU football memories attached to it.
My husband and I got married on a Husker bye week on purpose. That was our only requisite for selecting an autumnal wedding date. I mean, who would be so horribly rude as to prioritize a lifetime commitment ceremony over Nebraska football? Come on, man.
The baby shower for our first child was actually not a shower at all but more of a football viewing party that had presents and food. Our friends and family cheered for the team while I unwrapped the Husker sleeper our daughter would wear home from the hospital a month later.
We spent a few years moving around the country after we got married, but the Huskers were always there with us. When we lived in Chicago, we had a Husker flag hung in our living room window as we watched our team destroy Florida in a Tom Osborne-led Fiesta Bowl that won us a national championship. We yelled so loudly that our neighbors pounded on the wall in that tiny, rundown apartment we could barely afford. I was super pregnant with my second child at the time — a son, who would later come home from the hospital in the Husker sleeper his sister had worn before him.
And when that son went to his first Husker game with my husband five years later, he got to meet Eric Crouch, who went on to bring home the Heisman that season. I’m pretty sure my kid was good luck.
So many increments of time in our lives have been wrapped in great football memories.
The first time my husband and I dared to take a weekend away from the kids was when we scored tickets to the Nebraska versus Notre Dame game at the last second. We drove straight through to South Bend, Indiana, and slept in our minivan since all the hotels in town were booked. My husband is six-feet, five-inches tall, and we parked under a power line that was rich with possum traffic, so let’s just say we will never forget that cozy, creepy weekend getaway.
My kids have dressed as Husker players for Halloween, slept in Husker pajamas, worn Husker winter coats, had Husker-themed bedrooms and their jerseys have been seen in multiple school pictures.
As if all of that isn’t Husker manic enough, my boys started a Thanksgiving tradition of painting a Husker field in our backyard for our annual family football game. It started as a single, solitary Husker “N” at the center of the yard, but grew until it peaked at a full field complete with hash marks and a Sam Foltz dedication.
As I write it all down, it seems like absolute madness. But it’s been fun madness — this shared hopefulness of the Husker Nation’s success. I’ve got a good feeling that my youngest will enjoy a fun ride through the Scott Frost era, memories dappled with good bowl games and national championships. (I’m not crazy, just optimistic.)
Does your family have Husker-themed memories that have weaved in and out of decades of your lives? What are some of your favorites?
***
Lynn Kirkle is a writer and lives in Omaha with her husband and five children. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found on Twitter @LAPainter.
