Dealing with a divorce and kids is never easy — even under the best of circumstances. But the new coronavirus is proving how even the most carefully crafted parenting plan can be thrown into disarray.
Charisse Gilbert is living through it. Gilbert, 35, has full custody of her son and shared custody of her daughter, and the single mom lost her job due to the coronavirus.
Her ex has been understanding, and they've been flexible with each other. They normally split time with their daughter a few days each week, but when the coronavirus hit, Gilbert's daughter stayed with her for two straight weeks.
“It took years and lots of tears to finally get to a point where we can actually set aside our differences and do what’s best (for our daughter),” Gilbert said.
That kind of flexibility is what experts recommend for parents who share custody of children, especially when they're worried about how kids will get between households, how each parent is handling social distancing and what will happen if one parent gets sick.
Angela Dunne, a divorce lawyer who has written a book on divorced parenting and also blogs on the subject, said the pandemic is uncharted waters for parents and legal counsel.
“On a personal level, I am also a divorced mom co-parenting during this pandemic, and it is the most challenged my co-parenting relationship has been,” she said.
At the heart of the challenge: different responses to the coronavirus in different households, said Dunne, managing partner at Koenig Dunne in Omaha.
“It creates even more uncertainty for children in this already scary climate,” she said. “Further complicate that with the fact that Nebraska law cannot govern consistency between households and it creates an area for parenting disputes.”
Meagan Spomer, an attorney with the Nebraska Legal Group, said she has cases where one parent is a nurse or doctor and the other parent is not comfortable with the child spending time in that household.
“As a parent, I totally understand this. But as an attorney, my advice can never be to knowingly violate the parenting plan,” she said. “Parents are having to use best judgment but also communicate in a way that’s foreign.”
Her advice: “Rely on this other person who you might not trust as a person, but you now have to trust as a parent to do the right thing.”
Here, Dunne and Spomer share more advice for co-parenting during the pandemic.
Q. What if one parent gets sick?
Dunne: Parents are always able to voluntarily agree to make changes temporarily to their custody agreements — but only if both parents agree. One parent cannot unilaterally make changes. However, parents should use common sense and do what they can to keep their children safe, healthy and contained to avoid further spread.
Spomer: If a parent is sick and either is presumed positive or is confirmed positive, then I think you have to comply with the CDC’s guidelines of no contact. It’s not a punishment. At the end of the period where the parent is no longer sick or in quarantine, you should go back to the regular schedule and make up time. It’s important for parents to communicate clearly and honestly about the health of their household so they can make clear decisions on how to best implement the spirit of their parenting plan.
Q. What should you do when the goodwill you've built up over the years deteriorates and texts turn ugly?
Dunne: Never text when angry. Texts are often used as evidence in court during custody battles. Courts are acutely aware of both parents attempting to instigate a response and of parents who send messages to be self-serving.
Spomer: At the end of the day, you’re not just dealing with an ex-spouse or partner, but you’re dealing with the other parent your child is going to have for the rest of their lives. Keep in mind everyone is stressed. Be kind ... My philosophy is do unto others as you would have done to you. You’ll get much more positive communication in return.
Q. What about child support?
Spomer: I think the courts will be fairly lenient with support obligations right now. Parents just need to make every reasonable effort to keep making support payments. As long as they are doing that, they should be in a strong position to defend an enforcement action or argue for a modification if they can’t earn what they did before the coronavirus crisis.
Q. If changes are made, should parents put them in writing?
Dunne: Agreements between parents are not enforceable without court approval. If a parent has reached an agreement on any issue that they feel they may need to enforce later, they should contact a divorce attorney to draw up the agreement and have it entered with the court.
Q. What's your best advice for divorced parents right now?
Dunne: Remember that for most cases, your co-parent is the one person in the world who loves your children as much as you do. The courts will overwhelmingly want to see compliance with court orders. I would recommend doing your best to follow your current court order. However, if a child’s health and well-being are at immediate risk, there are remedies available within the legal system.
Spomer: People’s circumstances are changing quickly and painfully. This pandemic is really rocking people’s worlds. It really does make a big difference to speak positively of your other parent. Just remember this will end; the courts will reopen and there will be consequences for parents who act in bad faith. Those consequences will likely be harsh."
***
Editor’s note: The responses were edited for length and clarity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.