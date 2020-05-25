Fourth grade wasn’t my favorite year of elementary school. I had started at a new school and, looking back, navigating the social and academic changes proved to be challenging. So maybe those memories are coloring how much I am really not enjoying homeschooling my 10-year-old son, Declan, as he navigates remote learning during the final months of his fourth grade year.
It's hard to tell who is more ready for this unending (well, what feels like it anyway) educational journey to end.
Maybe it’s karmic payback for the hassle I gave my dear parents when I was in the fourth grade, or maybe the universe is offering me a “make good” opportunity. Whatever the cosmic reason, if my second attempt at fourth grade is to be scored, I think I’m sitting at a solid C-minus.
We live in Chicago and school doesn’t start summer break until early June. JUNE! This is great when the kids are physically at school; time seems to fly then. But when that shakes out to 12 weeks — otherwise known as three months or 84 days — of distance learning here at home, it feels like forever.
My 8-year-old daughter, Mara, is in second grade and has been faring well. It doesn’t hurt that the academic expectations of second grade aren’t as rigorous as fourth grade. But for Declan? He's got book reports, state history project, science labs and — my most feared subject — math.
It's all come rushing back at me in a mad torrent. Everything in my body wants to scream “I’VE LIVED THIS ALREADY AND IT WASN’T AWESOME THE FIRST TIME!” but honestly, who is that helping?
God bless teachers — for so many reasons. First, there’s the current challenges they are working with to keep kids educated and engaged with learning from home. Second is the reality for me this “This what my kid is like at school?! Because they are driving me crazy!”
Teaching is proving to be — at least to me — more and more a calling, not just a career. I think I always understood that it took a certain type of person with a particular style of patience, curiosity and positivity to stand in front of a classroom full of kids and guide them in the pursuit of knowledge. But now that understanding is so much deeper.
My kids have given a very unvarnished appraisal of their parents’ skills as educators during this extended time of remote learning. I think they summed it up nicely when their grandfather asked them how mom and dad were doing playing teacher. After a long, meaningful pause, his question was answered with the words, “Not great.”
Neither my husband nor I were offended. If anything, “not great” is a much kinder assessment of our performance than is deserved. But the school year is nearly over and my second stint in the fourth grade will mercifully come to an end.
And then it occurred to me that another round of fourth grade is waiting for me in a few years with Mara. Maybe by then things like my own school hangups and global pandemics will have resolved themselves and it will be a breeze. They say the third time’s a charm.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
