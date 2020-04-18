It’s been six months since our senior dog, Toby, died. A lot has happened in half a year.
The biggest change has been adapting to a world that’s slowed down because of the coronavirus outbreak. We're home a lot more and have found myself thinking about how much Toby would have loved having his people at home 24/7. He would have reclined on the couch or curled up on his dog bed while the chaos of raising two young boys revolved around him. I miss him every day.
After he died, I admit that I enjoyed the simplicity of caring for only our remaining dog, JoJo. She’s very low maintenance and easy — especially in comparison to my sons, who are 4 and nearly 2 years old — but since Toby’s death, JoJo has been laying around the house. She'd lost all of her playfulness. While we do have two young boys who could keep her running circles, they aren't the same as another canine companion.
I had also been feeling, in the back of my mind, that our family was missing a piece of it’s jagged puzzle. It was just too quiet (even with loud and rambunctious boys).
So I started following several local dog rescue organizations on social media. I loved seeing new pups come in and trying to decide on the perfect dog for our family. My husband and I wanted a dog who would be easy to manage and who wouldn't run over our youngest when he or she got excited. So I narrowed my search to a loveable lap dog.
I found a small chihuahua and dachshund mix named Ryder through a small humane society in Kansas. He looked incredibly cuddly and just the right size from his photos on their Facebook page. He seemed perfect — but I had one major obstacle: JoJo.
She adored Toby, but she’s been selective with many other dogs so I knew it was ultimately going to be up to her whether or not we took a new dog home. I decided — after having our application approved — to drive to Kansas to meet him. So my oldest son, my mom, JoJo and I loaded up into my car one Saturday in late February for the two-hour road trip to Kansas.
When we arrived, the workers at the humane society brought out Ryder, who was even smaller than I imagined. JoJo was intrigued while Ryder was terrified. At 60 pounds, JoJo was substantially larger than Ryder was comfortable with. It was clear the two dogs just wouldn’t jive. I handed Ryder back to the worker, bummed but not surprised it didn’t work out. I thought to myself, "At least it was a nice little adventure out of the house — and the weather was beautiful."
Just then, the wonderful worker told me she had another dog in mind if we’d be interested in something just a little larger — maybe 30 to 40 pounds once full grown. I figured, why not? We’d driven all this way, why not take a look? She came back with this squirmy, tail-wagging black and white puppy. I had wanted a young dog, but wasn’t sure I wanted to deal with the neediness of a puppy. She handed her to me and I immediately got peed on from the pup’s excitement and nervousness. JoJo took to her immediately. We had just handed her a small playmate.
We also gave our 4-year old a new playmate. My son loved her immediately. While the first dog had zero interest in playing with the box of toys tucked into the corner of the office, this new pup was so excited to chase whatever toy my son was dragging around while he giggled with delight. Everything about this new dog felt right.
The puppy, who we named Coco, breathed new life into not only JoJo, but also our family. We brought her home just two weeks before many states in the U.S. put stay-at-home orders in place. She wasn’t what I was looking for, but isn’t that how it usually works out? She found us at just the right time.
She’s brought entertainment and new energy into our home, which had become increasingly static. We learn more about her personality and all the love she has to give every day. She gets us outside to watch her run around the backyard with JoJo, and we chase her around the house when she steals our shoes. She gives us tail-wagging smiles when we get up in the morning, blissfully unaware that we are living a real-life adaptation of Groundhog’s Day.
***
Kendra Perley is a mom to two young boys who keep her busy. When not wrangling boys, she's an established freelance writer who loves helping businesses elevate their products and services with words. You can find more of her parenting stories on her blog, The Maternal Canvas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.