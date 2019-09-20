Grocery cart
PEXELS.COM

Everyone's witnessed a child having an epic meltdown in a grocery store. You've seen the parent who had no control of their children and you've thought to yourself, "My children would never act like that."

Admit it. You’ve done it before. I certainly have.

Well, I’m here to say "never say never" because I found myself on the other end of that equation recently. Let me tell you — some hard lessons were learned from it.

During a recent trip to the grocery store, we grabbed one of the huge race car grocery carts that my kids love to ride in. As I rushed through the store, I realized I never strapped my 2-year-old into his race car seat. Aside from trying to pull a few Houdini escape tricks, he stayed seated. So I let it go.

Everything was going well until we headed to the check out aisle.

There wasn't anyone available to bag our groceries, so my 4-year-old daughter took it upon herself to do it. It would have been adorable except my 2-year-old remembered then that he wasn’t strapped in and took his chance at freedom. Suddenly, my daughter dropped a package of grape tomatoes and started crying as they fell all over the floor. I looked at her and then turned around to find my son, who was pulling all the gift cards off the display.

I was in survival mode now. I felt like I was watching everything in slow motion. I didn’t know who to yell at first, so I turned to the teenage cashier and said, “Do you think you could call a bagger so my 4-year-old no longer has to do it?”

My eyes darted back to what was now a very sad looking gift card display. That’s when I noticed the devilish look in his eyes. He'd realized he was 100 percent free and took off running. My daughter chased after to discipline him. As I was trying to pay and get the heck out of there, I heard his blood-curdling screams from another aisle. All eyes were on me. I turned to find him and realized I was stuck between a cart behind me and my own huge race car cart in front of me. 

Luckily, the mom behind me saw my despair and quickly moved out of the way. She continued her helpfulness by positioning her cart so my little daredevil could no longer escape after I brought him back kicking and screaming. The cashier, who looked like she'd just witnessed a war, said, “Do you want some help out today?”

"Yes!" I yelled before she finished the question. Yes to all the help you have, I thought to myself. If they would have offered, I would have taken help home with me.

In the end, we all made it out unharmed — well, except for the few smashed up grape tomatoes. But it’s interesting how one rough shopping adventure with your kids can completely change your perspective. 

The next time I see another mom struggling with out-of-control kiddos, I will offer her support and grace because I’ve been there, too. I will not judge her or her kids on one rough moment because we all have them. Let’s show up for one another and lose the judgement once and for all.

Because, the truth of it is, tomorrow it could be your kid showcasing his or her epic tantrum skills in front of a crowd. In that moment, wouldn’t it be nice to know all the other moms in the store are cheering for you?

Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She's originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.

