Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She's originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.
Everyone's witnessed a child having an epic meltdown in a grocery store. You've seen the parent who had no control of their children and you've thought to yourself, "My children would never act like that."
Admit it. You’ve done it before. I certainly have.
Well, I’m here to say "never say never" because I found myself on the other end of that equation recently. Let me tell you — some hard lessons were learned from it.
During a recent trip to the grocery store, we grabbed one of the huge race car grocery carts that my kids love to ride in. As I rushed through the store, I realized I never strapped my 2-year-old into his race car seat. Aside from trying to pull a few Houdini escape tricks, he stayed seated. So I let it go.
Everything was going well until we headed to the check out aisle.
There wasn't anyone available to bag our groceries, so my 4-year-old daughter took it upon herself to do it. It would have been adorable except my 2-year-old remembered then that he wasn’t strapped in and took his chance at freedom. Suddenly, my daughter dropped a package of grape tomatoes and started crying as they fell all over the floor. I looked at her and then turned around to find my son, who was pulling all the gift cards off the display.
I was in survival mode now. I felt like I was watching everything in slow motion. I didn’t know who to yell at first, so I turned to the teenage cashier and said, “Do you think you could call a bagger so my 4-year-old no longer has to do it?”
My eyes darted back to what was now a very sad looking gift card display. That’s when I noticed the devilish look in his eyes. He'd realized he was 100 percent free and took off running. My daughter chased after to discipline him. As I was trying to pay and get the heck out of there, I heard his blood-curdling screams from another aisle. All eyes were on me. I turned to find him and realized I was stuck between a cart behind me and my own huge race car cart in front of me.
Luckily, the mom behind me saw my despair and quickly moved out of the way. She continued her helpfulness by positioning her cart so my little daredevil could no longer escape after I brought him back kicking and screaming. The cashier, who looked like she'd just witnessed a war, said, “Do you want some help out today?”
"Yes!" I yelled before she finished the question. Yes to all the help you have, I thought to myself. If they would have offered, I would have taken help home with me.
In the end, we all made it out unharmed — well, except for the few smashed up grape tomatoes. But it’s interesting how one rough shopping adventure with your kids can completely change your perspective.
The next time I see another mom struggling with out-of-control kiddos, I will offer her support and grace because I’ve been there, too. I will not judge her or her kids on one rough moment because we all have them. Let’s show up for one another and lose the judgement once and for all.
Because, the truth of it is, tomorrow it could be your kid showcasing his or her epic tantrum skills in front of a crowd. In that moment, wouldn’t it be nice to know all the other moms in the store are cheering for you?
1 of 12
The difficulty of obtaining breast milk from a milk bank means some moms turn to Facebook. Read the full story here.
Lincoln mom Erin Konecky was named the 2019 Nebraska Mother of the Year by the American Mothers in Nebraska. After she mistakenly received a card from the state welcoming her newborn months after he died, she helped start a program that sends condolence cards to parents who have experienced infant loss.
Like Wonder Woman combating super villains, Neena Nizar fights to find a cure for Jansen’s metaphyseal chondrodysplasia, a rare progressive form of dwarfism that afflicts her and the boys, which they were diagnosed with in 2010. For her efforts, she was named the 2018 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Shannon Haines always had a thirst for knowledge. First, she wanted to be an astronaut. Then a meteorologist. Then in high school, an AP biology class convinced her she wanted to be a doctor. But at 16, she discovered she was pregnant. She thought her dream had crumbled.
Lindsay and Danny Nolan's son, Henry, was born two months early at 2 pounds, 15 ounces. During his two-month stay in the NICU at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Lindsay decided to write and illustrate a book about her experience as a gift for her son. But the project grew to be much bigger.
Summer Miller always worked as a writer or editor, so publishing a book seemed like a natural next step. But with many unfinished books lingering in forgotten computer files, that dream seemed like just that – a dream. That dream finally turned into reality for the Omaha mom.
You have to read these stories about amazing local parents
1 of 12
The difficulty of obtaining breast milk from a milk bank means some moms turn to Facebook. Read the full story here.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christie Abdul-Greene was snorkeling in Indonesia when she came across an unpleasant sight: garbage. There was so much that she had to push it out of the way.
It got her thinking about plastic consumption, taking note of the amount her family used at home in Elkhorn. Read the full story here.
CHRISTIE ABDUL-GREENE
Lincoln mom Erin Konecky was named the 2019 Nebraska Mother of the Year by the American Mothers in Nebraska. After she mistakenly received a card from the state welcoming her newborn months after he died, she helped start a program that sends condolence cards to parents who have experienced infant loss.
Like Wonder Woman combating super villains, Neena Nizar fights to find a cure for Jansen’s metaphyseal chondrodysplasia, a rare progressive form of dwarfism that afflicts her and the boys, which they were diagnosed with in 2010. For her efforts, she was named the 2018 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Shannon Haines always had a thirst for knowledge. First, she wanted to be an astronaut. Then a meteorologist. Then in high school, an AP biology class convinced her she wanted to be a doctor. But at 16, she discovered she was pregnant. She thought her dream had crumbled.
Lindsay and Danny Nolan's son, Henry, was born two months early at 2 pounds, 15 ounces. During his two-month stay in the NICU at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Lindsay decided to write and illustrate a book about her experience as a gift for her son. But the project grew to be much bigger.
Summer Miller always worked as a writer or editor, so publishing a book seemed like a natural next step. But with many unfinished books lingering in forgotten computer files, that dream seemed like just that – a dream. That dream finally turned into reality for the Omaha mom.
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She's originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.