Parenting is a physical and emotional roller coaster that, at times, can leave us fatigued and defeated.
Every once in awhile, though, we come across an "ah-ha" moment. This moment — described as one of sudden insight or discovery — can change our perspective and help us become a better version of ourselves. My moment hit me square in the face while on vacation with my family in Florida last year.
At the time, my youngest was 16 months old and my body had not bounced back after giving birth. By the way, I hate the term "bounced back." It assumes our bodies are yo-yos that can magically go back to a "normal" setting after creating a human. This could not be further from the truth.
While staying healthy was important during my pregnancy, I indulged occasionally — because why not? Then I justified the extra calories while nursing since my body was the sole food provider for a human being. That was a good enough reason for me! Then fast forward to spending months surviving on little to no sleep. I happily treated myself to the extra cookie or helping of food because I told myself I deserved it. I had sacrificed every part of my being for this baby, and the extra rewards for myself made me feel better in that moment.
The words here are "in that moment." I didn’t want to admit it, but I had let myself go, and I used the excuse of my children to allow it. I was tired — even when I did sleep. I felt drained constantly. I had little to no patience for my children.
Now, I’m aware this is all par for the course in parenting, but this felt different. I needed to be healthier for my family. More importantly, I needed to give back to myself instead of everyone around me.
The "ah-ha" moment that invigorated my change came while I was building sandcastles with my kids on the beach. Even though I was 16 months postpartum, I was still only comfortable wearing my maternity bathing suit. Suddenly, my daughter demanded that I look up at the woman in front of us.
I lifted my head to see a woman well in her 70s running on the beach. She was healthy, happy and, most importantly, wearing the exact same bathing suit as me. My 3-year-old was thrilled she found a match, while my husband practically fell over because he was laughing so hard. I, on the other hand, was utterly mortified. I was already feeling down in the dumps about my body, and now I was feeling even worse about my style.
I made a commitment in that moment to make some critical changes. I found a way to carve out time and started a new work out program when we got home from vacation. Spending a small amount of time by myself and on myself vastly improved my life as a mom, wife and employee.
As we prepare for our upcoming beach trip, I have a new perspective and confidence about my body. While I’ve accepted my body will never look the way it did before kids, I am a stronger and healthier mom than I was one year ago. My hope is one day I can run happily and confidently on the beach in my 70’s and inspire an "ah-ha" moment in another mama.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She's originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.
