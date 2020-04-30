Before the coronavirus outbreak, many of our worlds had been spinning so fast for so long that we didn't even know how to slow down, let along relish the simple comforts of home life.
There were dishes to be washed, kids' sports games to attend and laundry piled to the ceiling because we hadn't been at home a single night that week. Remember those days?
With all that is going in the world today, we are all spending a lot more time at home and have more time on our hands than usual. Additionally, many of us are fraught with worries about our family’s health and financial stability.
That said, why not make the best of the situation by recognizing and embracing all the comforts that slowing down and being at home has to offer? Perhaps a little self-nurturing is just what many of us need right now, and we finally have the time to engage in it, guilt free.
My daughter recently read the book “The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living," by Meik Wiking. She read it cover to cover and was deeply inspired to put it into practice. For those who haven't heard of Hygge — pronounced "hyooguh" — it originated in Denmark and is defined as a “quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” It's all about taking the time to appreciate, slow down and pay attention to the simple pleasure of doing something for no other reason than to just enjoy it.
Until recently, many of us were so busy that the idea of slowing down and engaging in a bit of Hygge was unrealistic and out of reach. But now that we are all at home more, we may as well take advantage of it. In practicing the concept of Hygge, we are practicing living thoughtfully and in the moment rather than missing out on what is going on right now. This is a good thing.
Give you and your family a little comfort food. If you like to cook, make a pot of your favorite homemade soup and bake a loaf of bread to go with it. As you chop the vegetables, do it mindfully and enjoy each step of the process. Don’t let your mind wander elsewhere to anxieties about tomorrow or ruminations about yesterday. Stay present, don’t hurry and don't worry. Let the aroma of the soup permeate your home and savor its delicious fragrance.
Keep in mind that the experience of Hygge can be enhanced by taking steps to ensure that the space in which you are performing your activity in supports you. A clean and orderly kitchen, or an organized and functional garden shed offers a more pleasurable Hygge experience than a cluttered area will. Not only will you have an inviting space to perform your activity in, but you will have ample space to work on or in. You will also have everything you need at your fingertips without having to search for anything.
Coincidentally, since you are stuck at home, you may find that you finally have the time to complete some of those home organizing and cleaning projects you have been putting off for so long. When you are done, engaging in a little Hygge in your freshly cleaned and organized space is a perfect way to reward yourself and celebrate a job well done.
Other examples of Hygge might be relishing in a long, hot bath or perhaps doing some gardening. It can be as simple as making a pot of your favorite herbal tea and reading a good book or savoring a cup of coffee on the front porch. It can be as engaging as crafting your own beer or creating a scrap book.
It's whatever delights you. The key is to perform these activities with a new perspective and appreciation for the simple enjoyment of doing them.
By being intentional and savoring each step of an activity instead of performing these things blindly, we engage in the spirit of Hygge. As we infuse gratitude and presence into the everyday activities we do at home, we reap the benefits of enjoying all the simple pleasures that being at home has to offer.
Laura Coufal, a professional organizer with Clean & Clutter Free Professional Organizing Services, wrote this guest blog for momaha.com. To find out more about Clean & Clutter, click here.
