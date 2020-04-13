If you’re a homeowner, there is always maintenance to be done — whether it's cleaning the gutters, raking the leaves or changing filters. I could go on and on.
Some items are just good to get done, while others can turn into bigger problems if avoided.
Having a plan and a strategy for routine maintenance will keep your home in good shape. Maintenance may cost a little money and take a little time, but in the end, it will save a lot of both.
One of the biggest obstacles is not having tools and supplies readily available.
Take furnace filters. When you need to change a filter, it’s always best to have the replacement on hand. Otherwise, you have to make a trip to the store, and that could mean a delay of a day or a month.
The solution: When you run out of filters, immediately put them on a shopping list. It’s helpful to use the Notes feature on your phone to keep a record of the type and size of furnace (and water) filter you need. Also note light bulbs, batteries, printer ink and any other household supplies you regularly replenish.
Search online for home maintenance checklists for spring cleanup or yearly maintenance. Prioritizing the tasks on the checklist will help you feel less overwhelmed and help you avoid the consequences of overlooking something important.
For example, in the fall it’s important to disconnect hoses from outdoor faucets and to service your sprinkler system. The consequences of not doing so can be an expensive fix if a frozen pipe breaks.
In the spring, if you skip trimming back your flowering bushes, trees and other plantings, you could have fewer blooms and a bigger cleanup at the end of the growing season.
As you are doing your home maintenance, think ahead. With each task you do, decide when you want to do it again. This will help you build a customized home maintenance schedule.
In the appointment notes of each calendar month, you can list the tasks you’d like to complete. If you just want to remember to change your filters, then it could be as simple as setting up a recurring electronic reminder.
There are people and phone apps out there to help. You can delegate yard cleanup and sprinkler care to a landscaping company. You can schedule a handyman and/or furnace technician to do quarterly home visits for maintenance.
Or you can use an app to help you identify what needs to be done and when.
Don’t just rely on your memory. It only recalls problems, which are a result of not doing maintenance as needed.
***
This article originally appeared in the April 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
