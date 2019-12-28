If one thing remains constant for different generations of families, it’s that kids can always find ways to get into trouble.
Whether it’s getting into fights with friends or siblings, or just following their curiosity to wherever it’s leading them, kids seem to have a knack for getting themselves into sticky situations.
Although adults have claimed to have “eyes in the back of their heads” for decades, with today’s smart cameras, parents and guardians have more ways of keeping a watchful eye on children than ever before. If you’re considering adding a few cameras to your home, here are a few guidelines to point you in the right direction.
Position cameras in common areas
One of the first questions you’ll consider when researching some cameras is where to install them. While most families use WiFi cameras for home security, the placement of your cameras might differ a little if you also plan to use them to keep an eye on your kids.
Two of the best places to start are adding a camera to your living room/playroom, and installing an outdoor model that covers your backyard. You want to have these cameras installed where your family spends most of their time, and having one set up in a playroom is a great way to keep an eye on little ones while you’re in the office or in the kitchen cooking dinner. Backyard cameras (perhaps positioned near the swingset) are also useful if you want to give your kids free range of the yard, but under your watchful eye for added peace of mind.
Consider adding cameras to garages, offices or other areas that your kids might be tempted to explore. It’s always good to know when children might be near dangerous tools, or when your big work project might be compromised by little hands.
The bonus is that the placement of these cameras will also boost your home security when you’re away from home.
Take advantage of smart features
The best thing about WiFi-enabled smart cameras is the features they can offer to your family. They can send you alerts when motion is detected and keep a recorded timeline of everything that happens during the day. Many can use night-vision technology to see in the dark, and the most popular models include intercom-esque features like two-way talk or even built-in alarms.
Features like timeline recording and two-way talk are especially valuable to families. I can’t tell you how many arguments and mysteries we’ve solved by taking a look at the video footage from our playroom. If your kids are getting into trouble, it’s great to be able to jump on a loudspeaker and offer some gentle correction as well. These tools can truly help your kids stay on their best behavior.
For older kids, having the ability to check in remotely and control the settings is invaluable. Let teens know that you can have a record of their comings and goings while you’re away, and keep mischief to a minimum.
Keep security settings updated
If you’re bringing technology like cameras into your home, you want to make sure that only trusted family members have access to see that livestream or recorded footage from the day. Take some basic security measures like changing default passwords and making sure your home wireless network is secure.
Also, when you’re researching cameras for your home, make sure you go with a trusted brand name instead of a bargain basement option. You might be tempted to go with the least-expensive product you can find, but cheaper products may have limited functionality. It’s worth investing in a reputable model from the hardware store or your Internet service provider.
Make privacy a priority
Although you want to keep an eye on your family and make sure everyone is safe, you’ll want to make sure that you’re protecting your family’s privacy as well. Cameras are typically used in common areas and potentially monitoring a baby.
Cameras are just one part of a full home security system. With other features, such as door and window sensors, smart locks and remote access, you can not only keep tabs on your kids, but you can also make sure your home is secure anytime, from anywhere. Today’s systems are easily integrated with smart home devices and can be set up by your local internet provider.
Eric Murrell is a software developer and technology contributor to Xfinity Home. He enjoys sharing tips on how people can benefit from incorporating smart home automation and security in their homes on his blog At Home in the Future.
