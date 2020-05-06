"What's it like to be a stepmom on Mother's Day?"
This is a question I never really considered until a few years ago when I became a stepmother. Before my first Mother's Day as a blended family, I really started to wonder what my "new" role as stepmom would feel like on that day.
My husband's youngest daughter had proudly opened up her backpack one day after school to show me the smushed construction paper craft she had made in her kindergarten classroom for her mom. As I praised her for her good work and told her how much I thought her mom would love it, I could almost see the thought flash across her eyes as she realized in that moment that she didn't make one for me.
Her smile shifted, and she quickly offered to make me one, too. She thought hard and suggested that maybe she and her teacher could talk about making a second one the next day. She worried, though, that there wouldn't be enough supplies left. I kneeled down to her level and gave her a giant hug. I told her the craft should really go to her mom on Mother's Day.
After all, I've been the sole recipient of my son's hand-printed butterflies and "About My Mom" reports. To date, I haven't had to share that space. If I'm being honest, it would sting if my son offered his one and only homemade card to another mom-like-person, even if I liked her. It would even be tough to accept if he gave it to my own mother (his grandma).
So while I sincerely love my husband's daughters like they are my own children (sometimes I honestly forget that they're not), it's important to me that they prominently honor their mom on Mother's Day.
So how does this work? What's it like to be a stepmom on Mother's Day? Well, as our family has changed, so has the special day itself.
Our kids have huge hearts. They truly love any reason to celebrate all the moms and grandmas in their lives. We make it a point to send as many cards and drawings out as possible to remind all of these special women how much we love them. My husband also makes sure there are a few special cards for "Jess" too. I get to spend the actual day with my son, but the girls are with their mom.
Ultimately, it's also a day where I'm reminded of two truths. I know I am loved by all of our kids and I love them all as my own, but only one of them calls me "mom." And that's okay.
For me, Mother's Day has become another opportunity to acknowledge that our children are deeply loved by so many women in their lives, and I'm grateful to be one of them.
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instragram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.
