School is currently done for the summer, but that doesn't mean students stop learning, craving movement and social interactions.
A good way to keep your kids' minds and bodies moving during these vacation months is to look for camps and pre-season activities for sports at your child's school. Local YMCAs and Parks and Recreation departments also offer summer programs. If your child isn't into athletics, check out a local children's theater or music schools. These venues also provide summer programs.
Make sure to discuss with your child what activities they are interested in, and then sign them up as soon as possible since spots may fill quickly.
When getting your child involved this summer, make sure the activity is one he or she is interested in. Making sure they're interested will help keep them engaged. Look for sports or groups your child may have already participated in or expressed interest in. Although learning will take place, be certain this is a fun activity that takes a break from the pressures and stresses of the school year.
For those of you who have the ability to stay home with your children, plan time together but also promote social interactions with peers. Look in your local newspaper or online for summer activities that will give you opportunities outside of your home to enjoy the summer months. Free concerts, reduced movie fees and free entrances to museums will provide learning opportunities and entertainment.
No matter if your child is an athlete or holds other interests, look around at your local schools and community centers for opportunities for them to continue their mental and physical growth during summer vacation. Getting involved will help them keep a schedule practice, social skills, build character and interact with their peers.
Angee (Henry) Nott is a former University of Nebraska track athlete who was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American. She was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. She has coached track and cross country at Boys Town High School since 2004, where she is also an English teacher. She continues to empower her students to reach their potential on the track and in the classroom.
