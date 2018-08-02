Apologies show responsibility for your actions. They also build relationships and keep them strong. Saying "I'm sorry" also shows respect and understanding.
However, young people may not understand the significance of apologizing. Saying sorry is sometimes said to keep them out of trouble — not to amend relationships.
It's important to teach kids that making an apology is important. Let your child know when it's necessary to say "I'm sorry," including when they break something, when they have mislead someone, they did not do something they were supposed to do or they have hurt someone emotionally or physically.
Additionally, providing kids with an alternative to saying sorry will help them understand its importance, as well as make the apology more meaningful.
When an apology is called for, your child can let the person know why they acted the way they did as a way to take responsibility and acknowledge the hurt or frustration they may have caused.
For example: “I was really frustrated when I came in to class, so I made the choice to disrupt your teaching. I know this was not the best choice." Or, “When I called you a name, I was not trying to hurt or embarrass you. I was upset, and I made a poor choice.”
“Actions speak louder than words” is important to emphasize when giving your youth an alternative to saying sorry. “I used up all the paper in your notebook. I would like to replace it for you,” is another example to express regret.
Whether using actions or words, making an apology is an important skill for kids to learn. Giving them an alternative to saying sorry will help them understand the importance of this skill.
***
Angee (Henry) Nott is a former University of Nebraska track athlete who was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American. She was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. She has coached track and cross country at Boys Town High School since 2004, where she is also an English teacher. She continues to empower her students to reach their potential on the track and in the classroom.
