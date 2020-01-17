It’s January. New Year’s Day has come and gone. There isn’t a whole lot to celebrate for the next few months.
OK, I know there are some fairly big holidays that happen coming up — Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, etc. But I’m not that big of a fan of Valentine’s Day and I’m not Irish, so neither of those holidays have ever held that much of an appeal to me.
Recently I thought, "Why not celebrate something weird every month this year?" I think my kids would love it, and we’d have something to look forward to — especially during these first few cold months of the new year. I found quite a few — some of which I had never heard of. Check out my list below.
January
National Opposite Day is Jan. 25. Why not take a full day to do everything the opposite? My 3-year-old already wears his shoes on the wrong feet and his pants on backward about 90 percent of the time so maybe this won’t actually be different from a normal day in the Coffey house.
February
National Send a Card to a Friend Day is Feb. 7. We have a few family members and friends who live out of town. It would be fun to take a part of our day to make cards to send to them. It's a fun way to spend our day (art always is) and it will certainly brighten their day when they receive one!
March
National Plant a Flower Day is March 12. I'm a big fan of gardening and I want the boys to take interest in it, so planting some flower seeds and waiting for them to grow this winter (to be added to our garden later) sounds like a fabulous idea to me.
April
Look Up at the Sky Day is April 14. It also happens to be my husband’s birthday. So maybe we’ll take time that day (if it’s nice out) to check out the sky and find some fun shapes in the clouds. If it’s not, maybe we’ll paint our own skies. It's always fun to acknowledge the vast beauty of the sky above us.
May
National Eat What You Want Day is May 11. Now this is a holiday I can get on board with. I'm envisioning a dinner where everyone has a meal of their choosing. It'll probably be mass chaos at first either cooking or driving around to pick up four different dinners. But I'm sure we can find a way to make it fun.
June
National Bomb Pop Day is June 25. To me, it's not summer without having a Bomb Pop. I can't imagine a better way to celebrate a beautiful summer day than sitting by the pool (or lake) enjoying a delicious red, white and blue popsicle.
July
Teddy Bear Picnic Day is July 10. My kids both have adorable teddy bears they've had since they were babies. Their names are Bay and Bay 2. For this holiday, I think I'll have the boys help me plan a delicious menu and then we'll pack everything and head out to a favorite park and enjoy time with our sweet, furry friends.
August
Just Because Day is Aug. 27. I love this day and I wouldn't mind celebrating it every year until I'm old and grey. Take the day off from work. Treat yourself or do something you love for no other reason than "just because." This year it falls on a Thursday, so maybe we'll take the day off (and the next day) and go on a mini vacation. Just because.
September
Collect Rocks Day is Sept. 16. I don't know about your kids, but mine love to collect rocks. Why not make a special day out of hunting for the best rocks, painting them and adding them back into the garden or world. You might just brighten up someone's day if they find it.
October
National Taco Day is Oct. 4. A day for eating tacos. Breakfast tacos, lunch tacos and dinner tacos. I'm OK with this. This day also coincides with World Smile Day. Coincidence? I think not.
November
National Family PJ Day is Nov. 14. And it’s a Saturday! I plan to stay home and in my pajamas all day long today.
December
National Sock Day is Dec. 4. I love socks. I have a draw full of colorful, patterned socks. Whenever I'm at Target, I always search their $1 bin for cute socks for me and my kids. Matching pizza socks? Yes, please! So I'm totally fine with taking a day to go search for and wear super weird, fun socks.
