I sat down on the couch on Mother’s Day just after I’d showered and gotten ready for the day. My 3-year-old threw his arms around me and inhaled deeply. “You smell so good, mommy!” he exclaimed before hugging me a second time.
A few days later, after working hard to clean the house, exercise, handle distance learning for four kids, work my full-time job and take care of the general needs of the house, pets and family, I didn’t look or smell quite as nice as I did that day. My 3-year-old hugged me again, this time inhaling once, then twice and noting, “Mommy, you...smell like something.”
No sweet compliment, no extra cuddles, no special affirmations that I was nailing this whole work-from-home mom thing during a global pandemic.
In his defense, my yoga pants were a couple days old, my messy bun hadn’t been washed or adjusted in days and I hadn’t touched my makeup since the holiday. I’d shifted from celebratory woman who takes pride in her appearance to survival mode and, even though he’s 3, he noticed.
What he didn’t notice — also because he’s 3 — was that my hot mess appearance happened because I was working hard to be all the things we celebrated just days before on Mother’s Day. While it was wonderful to be fully showered, wearing make-up and dressed up on Sunday, the realities of the weekdays don’t allow time for all the fuss. And although I love being complimented by my kids and husband when I go to all the work of looking my best, I’d really love it if they noticed me at my worst, too.
I think all moms would.
Like when we’re tired and it’s been a long week, but it’s only Tuesday night so we quickly throw together a buffet of leftovers and forgotten frozen food and feel good about just getting something on the table even if we know everyone will complain about it. Wouldn’t it be nice to hear, “Mom, thank you for making dinner 75% of the time. And for grabbing takeout when you don’t cook. I can’t believe how much work it is to think up something new for us every single night. But you do it — and you do it well. And we are always fed. That is such a gift for this family.”
Or when we know we look a little scary but that’s a sacrifice we’re willing to make because we’re tired, busy and spend all our efforts making sure the rest of the family looks presentable for public. I would love to hear my husband say, “Babe, thank you for sacrificing hot coffee in favor of reheated cold brew. I know you prefer it hot and fresh, but I appreciate that our kids are your most important priority. By the way, you look smokin’ hot in those well-worn yoga pants and stretched out T-shirt. And I know I’ve never told you this before, but your messy bun is my favorite hairstyle. I especially like it when you haven’t washed it in days.”
Or a simple, “Wow, how do you look so effortlessly beautiful and refreshed when I know you haven’t had a full night’s sleep since our first child was born 13 years ago?”
I know I’m not the only mom who would love my multitasking talents to be noticed. “Mom, I had no idea you were so smart and talented. Not every woman can handle fifth grade math, work on two separate speech meet poems and oversee a science fair project all while doling out after school snacks and navigating the rocky waters of school drama. You’re like a genius, an award-winning director and a foreign ambassador with a little bit of terrorist negotiator thrown in. How do you do it all?”
But mainly I think we just want to hear, “Thank you for making our house a home; for making it comfortable enough to live in, dirty enough to play in, warm enough to relax in and open enough to feel safe in.”
Being a mom is hard work. And even if we don’t get the real-life compliments from other people, give them to yourself, mama! Because they’re true. We might not get to hear flowery, over-the-top thank yous regularly, but rest in the knowledge that you’re doing a great job. Our messy, overwhelmed lives will never be perfect, but they can be perfectly wonderful.
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
