I don’t think we’ve ever been through a stranger period than our current coronavirus quarantine. Life has turned upside down. School is out for the foreseeable future. And all our spring plans have been canceled. It’s a weird, upending feeling to look at my empty, blank calendar that will remain empty and blank for months yet to come.
But quarantine is not without its perks. The kids and I have been able to stay home and we’re spending unlimited time together as a family. We’re definitely making the most of this time of crisis.
Quarantine has also been quite the learning experience. I’ve learned things about my children — things I kind of wish I didn’t know. Like how long they’re willing to go without a shower. I’ve also learned things about myself — and not just my own personal hygiene limits. I am a hardcore extrovert and my children are not cutting it as far as social time goes. And I’ve learned a lot of things about society. Some of those things are awesome. Like how absolutely creative we are as humans. The internet meme game is extremely comical. We’re also fairly compassionate and giving — even while we are personally uncomfortable and frustrated. There are plenty of shining moments to be grateful for.
But social distancing is also teaching us less desirable things about society.
All you need to do is long into any of your social media accounts to see how everyone is suddenly a medical expert with a side hustle as a prime time news anchor. Your mom’s best friend’s cousin is the premier expert on every subject. Friends from high school, acquaintances I’ve picked up along the way and distant family relatives all seem to know exactly what to do in our time of crisis. And the best part? All their unsolicited advice is free, as long as you’re willing to accept a verbal lashing should you have your own opinion.
Society also taught us that prepping actually means hoarding. The toilet paper shortage of 2020 was its own crisis. And yet, I worry about all of those stocking up on TP if things were to get really bad. These poor people couldn’t survive a weekend camping, let alone actual apocalyptic conditions. If we’re in a zombie invasion scenario, the last thing you’re going to want to do is weigh yourself down with unnecessary reserves of Charmin. Besides, while we’re still operating in a functional non-apocalyptic society, the rest of us — those whose first reactions weren’t panicking and hoarding — still need some of that toilet paper. This trend will forever go down as the weirdest part of the coronavirus epidemic.
Finally, this global pandemic has taught us to fear each other’s seasonal allergies. Every cough, sneeze and throat clear is grounds for paranoia and judgment. Covid-19 is scary, but 'tis the season for all the allergies. I want to stay home as much as anyone else, but there are times when venturing back into public is necessary. When we run out of milk, for instance, or when Costco is finally restocked with the previously mentioned toilet paper.
At first, it’s so great to see other people. New faces that are not my children's offer such light and hope. I want to introduce myself to each of them — from a safe distance — catch up on life and talk about how crazy this all is. That is, until they sniffle. Then I can only run away as quickly as possible. Just in case. In the interest of public safety.
So here we are, making history and learning more about each other than we ever bargained for. This pandemic won’t last forever. We won’t be stuck in our homes social distancing forever either. But while we endure, at least the world remains entertaining.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
