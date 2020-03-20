Stuck at home? Need something fun to do outside of work, school and the constant begging for snacks from your kids?
Check out these fun things you can see and do right from the comfort of your very own house.
Check out a storytime
If you miss your library storytimes, there are lots of online opportunities to listen to some great new books.
- Check out Storytime from Space, where astronauts at the International Space station record themselves reading books for kids back on earth. They also do educational demonstrations. More.
- Storyline Online streams videos of celebrities reading books. Listen as some of your favorite celebrities — like Betty White, Kristen Bell, Chris O'Dowd, Chris Pines, Viola Davis and more — read some cute, funny and thrilling books. More.
Take a virtual tour of a museum
Did you know you can visit hundreds of famous museums from across the world without leaving your house? That's right. Google Arts & Culture teamed up with more than 2,500 museums and galleries to enable people to take virtual tours via Google’s Street View and check out online exhibits. More.
Additionally, Omaha's Durham Museum, which is currently closed, will also host digital learning opportunities for students. Topics range from building the Transcontinental railroad, train travel, historical school rooms, Native American life, pioneer life and more.
Check out some free art tutorials
Several organizations and artists are offering free art tutorials on their own platforms. Keep kids busy with them while you work. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, join in!
See some animals
Even though our own amazing local zoo — the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium — is closed, there are still plenty of opportunities for kids to check out some wild animals and see some outdoor spaces from home.
- The San Diego Zoo has live cameras and videos of your favorite animals. More.
- Check out some cute pandas with Zoo Atlanta’s panda cam. More.
- Take a gander at sea life by check out several live cameras and videos from the Georgia Aquarium. More.
- Polar Bears International offers a fun way for kids to watch live streams of polar bears in the tundra. More.
Visit a national park
Always wanted to take a trip to a national park? Well, here’s a chance to do so virtually. Here are a few places you can "travel" to.
- Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Check out Mud Volcano, Mammoth Hot Springs and more.
- Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska. See glaciers, fjords and icebergs with this virtual tour. More.
- Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii. During this tour, you can see Nahuku Lava Tube, fly over an active volcano and view volcanic coastal cliffs. More.
- Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico. Learn about caves (this park has more than 100), view rock formations and even see bats who live there. More.
- Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah. Check out this beautiful desert landscape and take a horseback ride through the canyon. More.
- Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida. During this tour, you can visit Fort Jefferson, swim through a coral reef and dive into a shipwreck from 1907. More.
Get moving
Kids can get pent up inside where they don't have a ton of room to run around. If you can't get outside, check out these ways to get kids moving (without destroying your house).
- Have your kids practice yoga and other relaxation tips through Cosmic Kids Yoga, which is for kids ages 3 and up. More.
- Kids can also learn and dance to songs about math, reading and more with Dr. Jean and Friends. More.
- If you’re just looking for fun songs for your kids to get up and dance to, check out the GoNoodle YouTube page. More.
- Kids can also join in with parents to exercise during Planet Fitness’ free 20-minute workouts via Facebook Live. More.
Explore Mars
Kids can check out the red planet with the Curiosity Rover. Check out the 360 mode while they update the website. More.
Travel the Great Wall of China
Come check out one of the wonders of the world that stretches more than 3,000 miles across several provinces of northern China. More.
Visit England
Visit iconic landscapes and view beautiful countrysides during this 360-video of England. More.
Have a movie night
Check out Netflix Party, an extension for the Chrome web browser, which lets you to simultaneously stream a Netflix movie with other accounts. It synchronizes the video, allows everyone to pause and also includes a group chat. So you can watch movies together even if you're apart. More.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.