Sycamore Farms — the century-old farm where Junkstock is held three times a year — will transform into a vintage winter wonderland for the next two weekends.
The event — now in its third year — will include a heated indoor market with 70 vendors, visits with Santa, free activities for kids and more.
Highlights include Santa’s Mountain — a recreation from the classic “A Christmas Story” movie — complete with a giant slide kids will go down after they meet jolly old St. Nick. There will also be a Santa’s Workshop area where kids can make free ornaments, decorate cookies, write letters to Santa and other fun surprises. The Grinch and his dog, Max, will also be there all weekend in his cave under Santa’s Mountain.
Free hayrack rides will be offered on the Sycamore Farms Siberian Express (a 1949 International H tractor), and you can also have hot toddies (for the adults), listen to carolers and visit Frosty’s Food Village, which features food trucks parked outside and classic holiday movies playing inside.
The pumpkin house from the fall Junkstock will also be transformed into an enchanting winter country cottage.
Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms will take place Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pet-friendly event will also take place Dec. 13, 14 and 15 with the same hours. Admission is $5 at the gate for one day or $10 for one whole weekend. Kids 12 and younger are free. Parking is also free.
The farm is located at 1150 River Road Dr. in Waterloo. To see a map or a full list of vendors, food trucks and holiday activities, visit www.sycamorefarmsne.com.
