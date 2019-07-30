When I was a teenager, my friend’s mom found out I had done something wrong. Not a small thing, either. It was a big thing. It was something I was immensely ashamed of and hadn’t told my parents about yet.
Instead of reaching out to my parents, this mom reached out to all the other parents. She made me the center of gossip in the worst possible way.
That time in my life was one of the hardest I have ever faced. Having my sins on display for all our community was awful, and it was an experience I promised I would never willingly force on anyone else. I promised myself when I had kids and their friends mess up, I would always go to their parents first.
Little did I know just how difficult of a promise that would be to keep.
Not to excuse the behavior of the mom who ruined my life, but the pact I made at 18 is a heck of a lot more complicated than I ever anticipated. I also didn’t expect I’d have so many opportunities for these hard conversations to happen.
Maybe it’s the day and age we live in. Or maybe it’s that I have five kids and between them there are a lot of friends. Either way, there have been plenty of parent-to-parent conversations I have dreaded having. Texts about suicide, drug use and under age drinking, and emails about inappropriate behavior and situations I absolutely don't allow my children in are things I've just recently dealt with.
But I have soldiered on, sending hard texts, making difficult phone calls and writing emails that make my stomach flip because I want to give the parents a heads up. After seeking wise counsel from my husband and close friends, I carefully craft messages that aim to stay as informational as possible without casting blame or suspicion. I try my absolute best not to assume anything, but just deliver the hard information as succinctly and respectfully as possible.
I realize now, though, that sometimes it’s the people you know well that are the hardest to talk to — especially when the hard conversation is about their kiddos. Additionally, I’ve learned that the information is not always well received. There are times when parents don’t want to believe their children are capable of any kind of wrong doing.
But that's not on me and I try not to get upset when the interaction doesn't go as I hoped it would. Sometimes that means knowing I did what I could and having to be okay with that. Sometimes that means my kids are not allowed to play or be around their kids anymore. Sometimes that has meant getting the school involved. My responsibility is passing information along, whether good or bad, to the people who have the most power to act — and that's the parents. Once it’s out of my hands, I can only parent my children.
This is one of those hard but good things we are tasked with as grownups. I hate having hard conversations, but they are so necessary. My biggest hope through all of it is that when I am honest and respectful with another parent, they will be honest and respectful with me. My hope is that my children will never go through the traumatizing experience I went through, but instead be surrounded by a community of kids and parents alike that only want the best for them.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.