“And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed! (98 and ¾ percent guaranteed.)”
This cookie recipe takes a happy cue from Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Just know: Coiling the dough can test even an experienced baker’s patience. But you’ll be famous as famous can be, serving swirls as pretty as these.
“Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” Cookies
Favorite sugar cookie dough recipe:
- Food coloring (we used purple, pink, yellow and blue)
- Sprinkles, if desired
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350 F.
2. Divide dough evenly into four bowls and add a few drops of food coloring.
3. Pinch off a grape-sized portion of each color of dough.
4. Combine dough into a large ball. It will look like a little beach ball.
5. Using your hands, roll out the ball on a flat work surface until you have a cylinder, or snake, about 12 inches long.
6. Starting from one end, coil the dough, twisting as you go, into a circle.
7. Roll edges of the cookie in sprinkles.
8. Bake the cookies for 10 to 11 minutes, or until done.
Variation: These cookies are fun on lolly pop sticks.
(Adapted from nowyoucanpinit.blogspot.com)
***
This article originally appeared in the March 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
