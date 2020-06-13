At some point, we all have to grapple with our own mortality. As a parent, it’s tough to think about and easy to put off. I admittedly haven’t given it the time and attention it needs.
When the coronavirus hit, my husband and I realized the importance of having a will. We decided it was time to make one. But we had a problem — we didn’t even know where to start.
So I reached out to Dru Moses, an attorney with Sodoro, Mooney, & Lenaghan, LLC in Omaha, to give me and other parents some advice. Below are his answers.
Q: What is a last will and testament?
Moses: A last will and testament is a legal document which identifies individuals (and charities) that you intend to receive property and possessions upon your death. In addition, a will allows you to nominate a personal representative to handle your estate’s affairs after your death.
Q: Why do I need one as a parent?
Moses: Certain life events certainly trigger a greater need and urgency for estate planning — including having children. Importantly, estate planning allows the nomination of a guardian for your minor children in the event of your death. Nominating a guardian affords a level of comfort regarding care of your children in the event of your death. Also, proper estate planning allows parents to direct access to funds and assets for minor children.
Q: How do I start the process?
Moses: Estate planning is easy to put off, especially when you are young and generally healthy. It’s never too early to start thinking about your last intentions and memorializing those in formal estate planning documents. To start, determine what your last intentions are — funeral and burial wishes, property and assets to be distributed and management of your estate. For parents, consider who should serve as guardian of your minor children, as well as how to control access to funds for young children.
Q: Should I use a lawyer? Do I need a legal document?
Moses: Nebraska does not require that a will be prepared by an attorney. However, it is advisable to utilize professional services given the complexity of many estate plans and the ever-changing legal landscape of estates, trusts and probate.
Q: What do I need to think about?
Moses: Every estate plan is unique to the individual. We start by acquiring an understanding of an individual’s property, marital status and unique circumstances. We work with individuals to ensure we prepare an estate plan that fits their circumstances and carries out their intentions. We take great effort and care to best serve their interests, including an open dialogue with our office to ensure that questions are answered and all estate planning factors are considered.
Q: What should I have prepared?
Moses: In addition to a last will and testament, I recommend preparing both health and financial powers of attorney. Both documents are vital components of an estate plan, and allow another individual to act on your behalf in times of need. In some circumstances, a revocable trust agreement should be considered.
Q: Anything else people should know?
Moses: The time to act is now. Everyone needs a will — regardless of wealth, age or circumstance. Planning for the future now helps ease the burden of death for your beneficiaries and loved ones, and ensures that you are prepared no matter the circumstances of life.
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.