If you find yourself with a bonus room after a child has graduated to a big-kid bed — or a college dorm — seize the opportunity to turn it into a space that speaks to you.

“And by that we mean a space that truly inspires you and brings you joy,” said Ali Circo, Allied Member ASID with Interiors Joan and Associates. “Create a room that allows you the space and tools to do what you love doing most.”

Her tips for that indoor she-shed you deserve:

• Start by listing things that bring you happiness: colors, scents, textures, music, flowers, animals, etc. Something on the list is bound to inspire a decorating theme.

• Visualize your happy place. What does it need? For crafting, you might want built-in shelving or storage for your supplies. If the room is for sewing, maybe you need a large table to lay out fabrics. For reading, maybe you need ultra-comfortable upholstery pieces for sitting and lounging and excellent lighting. If you’re going from a bedroom to a laundry room, you might swap the carpet for tile.

• Don’t be afraid to use the space for something unconventional, like a prayer room, a yoga studio or a meditation area.

• Keep the style of the room consistent with your whole house for continuity, but don’t be afraid to personalize it with your favorite things.

“This is not a public space, but rather a space just for you and your hobbies,” Circo said. “It’s all about making a space that enriches your life.”

***

This article originally ran in the May 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094

Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @chrischristen and Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.

