Bed-wetting can be a very embarrassing experience for a child, as well as a frustrating one for parents. But bed-wetting — an involuntary loss of urine during sleep — is one of the most common pediatric health issues for children younger than 6 years of age.
Bladder control is something developed overtime. Before age 5, most children have not learned how to control their bladder or recognize the sensation they have when they need to urinate. Some children inherit a small bladder that does not allow them to hold the urine their body produces throughout the night. Other children may have underlying medical issues, stress or trauma.
Overall, it's important for parents to remember that most children grow out of bed-wetting as they develop bladder control and recognize the sense of urgency. If your child is having bed-wetting issues at night, here are some tips for how to minimize accidents:
- Limit fluid intake, especially caffeine, at least two hours before bedtime.
- Remind your child to use the restroom before getting into bed at night.
- Improve access to the bathroom by putting a nightlight in the hallway and bathroom.
- Assist your child in waking periodically during the night so they can learn the routine of relieving their bladder.
Many times, a child will sleep so deeply that he or she will have difficulties waking during in the night. Parents should consider getting a bed-wetting alarm. By setting an alarm three to four hours after your child’s bedtime, he or she will learn the routine of waking and emptying the bladder when it is full.
“Mom, I wet the bed!”
Although you and your child have explored several techniques to control the accidents, they still may occur. Most children will feel guilty and embarrassed after wetting the bed. It is important for parents to understand that bed-wetting is not a mental or behavioral health problem.
To manage bed-wetting, parents should remember to:
• Create a supportive environment.
• Avoid punishment or pressure to stop having accidents.
• Help your child understand why the accident occurred and what he or she can do to prevent it from happening again.
• Encourage your child to overcome his or her problem.
If your child suddenly begins bed-wetting, wets during the day or is 12 years old or older and still wetting the bed, it is possible the issue may be something more serious. If that is the case, schedule an office visit with your pediatrician. If your child is having pain or burning when urinating, the stream of urine is weak or the sensation to urinate is frequent, contact your physician immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.