We’ve been staying at home for more than a month now, and I feel like we’ve finally hit our groove. Even if distance learning isn’t easy, we’ve at least settled into a schedule. Our days are predictable, but peaceful. And we’ve really enjoyed the slower pace of life this quarantine has gifted us with.
However, with social re-entry possibly on the horizon, I’m wondering if we’ve settled in a little too nicely at home. While it’s been really wonderful to ignore the outside world and spend stress-free days with just family, there is a point in the near-ish future when we’ll have to step back into public spaces and remember what it’s like to interact with humans we’re not immediately related to.
It’s a day I’m equally looking forward to and dreading. While I crave putting quarantine behind me, I’m also worried we’ve gotten a little too comfortable in our own skin. With no one around to judge us or unknowingly impress normalized standards of society on us, we’ve relaxed completely. We’ve settled into our eccentricity even more firmly. Basically — we’ve gotten weird. Or rather, weirder than when we started.
I can’t remember the last time I’ve put on something other than stretchy waist bands and leggings for pants, and I’ve mostly just stopped doing my hair and putting on makeup. My kids have taken the same path, wearing comfy sweats or shorts every day and rarely brushing their hair.
While we’ve managed the basic necessities of hygiene — brushing our teeth and showering — we’ve somehow forgotten table manners, polite conversation and personal space etiquette. Six feet of distance might be a rule out in the real world, but in our own home, my kids are constantly on top of each other.
What will it look like when I send them back into a classroom and they haven’t had to raise their hand or wait their turn once in the time away? Or when the teacher asks a question and they shout out their answer just because whoever talks the loudest in our house is the one that usually wins our attention. What about standing in line? Or sharing with other kids? Closing the door when they go to the bathroom? I think I might have to homeschool from now on. We’re a mess.
One day we’ll be expected to get to places on time again. Punctuality was already a struggle for us but now it’s an extinct skill. We can’t even make it on time to Zoom classes in our home. I can’t imagine the long-term effects this will have on our schedule. We’re never going to be on time again.
Right now, it feels great to be totally and unapologetically ourselves. But one day, we’re going to step outside of our house again and back into the world. I just hope we can still hack it.
Or maybe something better will have happened. Maybe we’re not the only house to have found freedom away from societal norms. Maybe we’re all resting in our personal brand of cool. When we re-enter society, maybe we’ll all be a little bit more mellow, a little bit weirder and a lot more OK with it.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
